Singapore experts to help control Assam fire

The massive fire engulfing the gas well in Baghjan, Assam; (below) rescue teams recovering the body of a worker from a pond. PHOTOS: IANS, AFP

Experts from Singapore are helping control a major fire at Oil India Limited's (OIL) gas well in Baghjan, Assam, which killed two workers on Wednesday.

"Three experts from Singapore-based firm Alert Disaster Control reached Duliajan on Monday," OIL said in a statement.

"They were briefed by representatives of OIL about the progress in the well control operation. Later, they, along with an OIL team, left to attend to the Baghjan well.

"The experts complimented OIL for the preparatory works carried and mentioned that based on their wide experience of handling over a 1,000 blowouts in 135 countries under different conditions, they are confident of controlling the fire at the well at the earliest with necessary support from OIL.

"The experts emphasised that safety of the local people and the technical team working at the well site will be their prime concern while carrying out operations."

The huge fire broke out at the well, near popular ecotourism spots in Tinsukia district, last weekend after gas that had spewed out of it since May 27 ignited, officials said.

"While the clearing operations were on at the well site, the well caught fire," said OIL's spokesman Tridip Hazarika.

"Rescue workers on Wednesday recovered dead bodies of the two missing firefighters from a pond adjacent to the well."

He added that gas is still flowing "uncontrollably".

An explosion on Tuesday sent bright, orange flames and huge, black plumes of smoke high into the sky. The smoke was visible from 10 kilometres away, local people said.

Some villagers fled the area in fear after five of their homes caught fire.

"The situation is very bad. It is spreading," local environmentalist Niranta Gohain said.

Around 200 engineers and workers - including the experts from Singapore - are trying to stem the leak.

Mr Hazarika said it will take at least a few weeks to control it.

"Currently, fire tenders are spraying water to contain fire from spreading in the surrounding areas. Arrangement for additional water for fire control is in progress," he said .

OIL called for help from the army after local people allegedly attacked its vehicles after Tuesday's explosion.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said firefighters and the police and the army have been sent to the site, which is 500km east of Guwahati, the state's biggest city.

Environmentalists were increasingly worried about the impact of the gas leak.

The well was producing 100,000 standard cubic metres per day of gas from a depth of 3,870 metres before the blowout last month, according to OIL.

Just one kilometre from the field is Maguri-Motapung wetlands, an ecotourism site.

The Dibru Saikhowa National Park - renowned for hosting migratory birds - is about 3km away.

Authorities have established an exclusion zone of 11/2km and about 2,500 people were evacuated from their homes.

Officials on Monday ordered a probe into the deaths of five people from areas surrounding the well.

The district administration later said a preliminary investigation suggested they died of natural causes.

AFP, Reuters