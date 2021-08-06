Singer Honey Singh hit with domestic violence case

Shalini Talwar, the wife of Indian rapper and music composer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, filed a case of domestic violence against him at the Tis Hazari courts in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In her 118-page complaint, Ms Talwar has accused Honey of engaging in extramarital sex with various women.

She has also provided details of the physical, verbal and emotional abuse that she had allegedly been subjected to by the rapper and his family.

Honey, his wife alleged in her complaint, "began having frequent casual sex with multiple women" when he was travelling and "to further his sexual intents and illicit relationships, never disclosed to the public... that he was married".

The rapper and Ms Talwar got married at a Delhi gurudwara in 2011.

Ms Talwar alleged that Honey kept trying to conceal his sexual inclination from the time they got married. She accused him of engaging in substance abuse and even having an affair with a Punjabi movie actress.

She stated in her plea that Singh "showed no shame in attacking, browbeating, manhandling, cheating and causing irreparable harm to the woman he was supposed to cherish and protect. The applicant, on the other hand, brought back (Singh) from the abyss into light."

Ms Talwar has demanded a compensation of Rs20 crore ($3.6 million) from him and asked the court to direct him to pay Rs5 lakh ($9,100) a month for a fully furnished house in a reputed part of Delhi.

She has also asked that her dowry articles be returned.

In April this year, Ms Talwar claimed she contracted Covid-19 and her oxygen levels depleted. She asked her husband for help, but he allegedly did not answer her calls and was instead "sharing Covid help messages" on his social media.

Her plea claimed that she had to get admitted to a hospital in Noida, near Delhi, by herself after her husband refused to help her.

She alleged that on one occasion she was locked inside her room without food for more than 18 hours.

She also alleged she was forced to quit her job.

"The respondent (Singh) broke the applicant as an individual, mentally and emotionally. The applicant, due to the continuous cruelty imposed on her, almost started identifying herself as a farm animal, shepherded from here to there while being treated cruelly," her plea alleged.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh issued a notice to Honey to appear before her on Aug 28.

She also passed interim orders restraining the rapper from selling the property he jointly owned with his wife as well as her dowry items.

Initially notorious for promoting misogyny and drug abuse in his Punjabi rap numbers, Honey, who grew up and lives in Delhi, is now better known for his work in mainstream films such as Chennai Express and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

