Sinhala song captures Indian hearts

Yohani de Silva (right) has given Indians a reason to groove amid the Covid-19 pandemic with the happy and hummable tune of the Sri Lankan hit Manike Mage Hithe.

The music video of the song was uploaded on YouTube in Sri Lanka on May 22 this year. Three months and over 70 million views later, it has left not only India's top actors and musicians smitten but is fast gaining popularity in the far corners of the country, with different versions - from Bengali to Garhwali and Tamil to Sambalpuri - resonating among the people.

After Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Parineeti Chopra, it's musicians in Bengal and Odisha who are now outdoing each other in releasing Bengali covers, reported The Times of India. Some of these covers have gone viral and the artistes are now planning second editions.

Actors are even making Instagram reels using up to 30 seconds of the song. The original Sinhala song featuring Yohani and Satheeshan Rathnayaka was produced by Chamath Sangeeth in July 2020.

Amitabh shared on Instagram and Twitter a video of his dance sequence from his iconic film Kaalia. However, the original song Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai was replaced by Manike Mage Hithe, reported The Indian Express.

Amitabh said that the editing was done by his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

In Odisha, wannabe YouTube stars are trying to ride piggyback on the runaway hit, reported Odisha Bytes.

While multiple Odia and one Sambalpuri version have flooded the social media, many of these have earned viewership in millions.

Mr Saroj Haldhar, a sound engineer from Kendrapada, who has sung his own Odia version, said: "The moment I heard the song, I thought of having our own version of it. It clicked."

Mr Haldhar, who also runs a music production house, has earned more than 1.2 million views and 33,000 likes for his Odia take. "This is the highest views I have received for any song in less than two weeks of uploading," the 30-year-old said.

In Kolkata, singer Iman Chakraborty describes it as a "refreshing song". "In these difficult times, people have got a hummable and happy tune they are enjoying," she said.

Actor Chandreyee Ghosh, who posted a reel, said: "Technology hasn't played a big role in its production. For me, this song is like a conversation with one's own self."

The last time Bengal witnessed such a phenomenon was a decade ago when Anirudh and Dhanush sang Why this kolaveri di? in Tamil.

Singer Anirban Sur has done a Bangla folk mash-up, mixing the song with Tomae hridmajhare rakhbo, Tomar ghore bosot kore and Lal paharir deshe ja, while singer Ronit Basak, better known as JJ RoNN in the Hip Hop-RnB circuit of Kolkata, has remixed it with Odisha's popular Rangabati song.

"I don't understand the lyrics but I love the catchy tune and the cute singer. So I wrote my own lyrics," said Basak.