Smith in India for spiritual healing

Hollywood star Will Smith recently won his first Oscar award for King Richards but his personal life seems to be turbulent.

After stirring a roaring controversy by slapping American stand-up comedian and actor Chris Rock on stage during the prestigious show, Smith, according to media reports, is headed for a divorce from his wife Jada Pinket.

There has been no confirmation by either party but Smith is apparently seeking spiritual healing - he was spotted in India and there are speculations that Smith is there to meet his spiritual guide Sadhguru, who has been teaching yoga since 1982.

The 53-year-old was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai last Saturday, interacting, smiling and laughing with his fans. A video shows bystanders yelling "Will! Will Smith!" to grab his attention.

Smith, known for his roles in the iconic television series Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990 to 1996) and blockbuster films such as Men In Black (1997) and Independence Day (1996), also obligingly posed for photographs before heading into a building.

The actor, who has been banned from attending any event organised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the next 10 years following the slapping incident at the Oscars, met Sadhguru in 2020 when the Indian was on his Exploring Spiritual America trip.

He hosted Sadhguru at his Los Angeles residence and shared a video of their interaction on Instagram, with the caption: "Amazing dinner the other night! Thank you for your time, your energy and your wisdom."

In his vlog, Will also said: "I have been following him (Sadhguru) for a while. He wrote a wonderful book called Inner Engineering. I want my family to meet spiritual people, to start interacting with people who are not hooked on the material world."

In the vlog, Sadhguru can be seen telling Smith that people who are most popular in the world are usually the unhappiest. He also talked about mental well-being and suffering.

A source told People magazine that Smith has travelled to India for spiritual purposes where he will practise yoga and meditation.

Us Weekly also reported the actor's family was with him.

Last week, Jada released a statement for her Red Table Talk series in which she referenced the Oscars slap: "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing.

"Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls."

However, it is not known when Smith will be able to meet Sadhguru because the spiritual guru is currently in Europe as part of his motorbike ride from London to New Delhi to promote the Save Soil Movement.

Earlier this week, Sadhguru, who was in Turkey, touched on the Smith-Rock slapping incident in an interview with news channel France24.

When asked about his opinion on the incident, Sadhguru said: "From what I know of Will, he is a wonderful human being, absolutely wonderful human being.

"At the same time, does he have the right to go on stage and hit somebody? Absolutely no! Absolutely not in public places, people going and expressing themselves in violent ways must be an absolute no, not just for him, but for anybody for that matter."

This isn't Smith's first visit to India. The last he visited the country was in 2018 when he drove an auto-rickshaw, performed prayers at Haridwar and visited the Taj Mahal. He was there for a documentary shoot.

