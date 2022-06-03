Split by parents, reunited by court

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed a couple, who were separated by their parents, to live together.

The order was issued after hearing a plea filed by Ms Adhila Nasrin, who said she and her partner Fathima Noora were physically and mentally tortured by their families. Ms Fathima was also abducted by her relatives the previous week.

On Tuesday morning, a habeas corpus was filed in the High Court claiming that Ms Fathima was missing.

The high court ordered the police to produce Ms Fathima in court. Ms Adhila was also summoned to the court at the same time.

The bench of Justice K. Vinod Chandran and Justice C. Jayachandran asked the couple if they wished to live together, to which they replied yes and the court reunited them in a proceeding that lasted just a few minutes.

Justice Chandran clarified that it is not forbidden for adults to live together. The high court also settled the habeas corpus petition.

"Relieved? Actually, it's an adipoli (awesome) feeling," said Ms Fathima after the verdict was delivered.

"We expected all this. We knew we would have to struggle to be together."

Ms Adhila said her partner's parents restarted "emotional blackmailing" soon after the verdict.

The 22-year-old and Ms Fathima, 23, fell in love during their school days in Saudi Arabia, reported News 18.

They revealed their relationship to their parents on May 19, after which the couple eloped and sought shelter at the Kozhikode-based Vanaja Collective, an NGO that supports marginalised communities.

Both families followed them to Vanaja Collective and tried to separate them. Ms Adhila's parents convinced the pair to return home by promising to accept their relationship but they were instead taken to the house of Ms Adhila's relative in Aluva, where the couple were allegedly threatened.

Ms Fathima's parents also lodged a complaint with the Thamarassery police station, alleging that Ms Adhila had kidnapped their daughter.

On May 24, Ms Fathima's family took their daughter away from Ms Adhila by force.

Ms Adhila, who tried to stop it, was injured in the scuffle. She was later moved to a shelter home by the Binanipuram police.

Ms Dhanya Ravindran, a member of Vanaja Collective, claimed that the police did not want to take any action against the families.

Since she was unable to communicate with Ms Fathima and after the Thamarassery police dismissed her attempt to file a complaint against her partner's family, saying it was a private issue, Ms Adhila took to social media on May 28 and detailed their ordeal.

The videos went viral and gained massive support from netizens.

When Ms Adhila finally got to speak to Ms Fathima on May 29, she realised that Ms Fathima was being forced by her family to undergo "conversion therapy" that aims to "cure" a person's sexual orientation - a practice banned by the Madras High Court.

The couple were reunited by the court after a week of separation.

