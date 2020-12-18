Srinagar records season's coldest night

A man photographs a partially-frozen waterfall in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir, some 30 km from Srinagar, on Wednesday.

Srinagar recorded the season's lowest temperatures at minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Drass town in Ladakh remained frozen at minus 18.6 degrees, according to local news reports.

"Minimum temperatures are likely to drop further in the coming three to four days, making the present cold wave more intense," a metereological department official said.

The minimum temperatures have started dropping below the freezing point this year much ahead of the 40-day long period of harsh winter called "Chillai Kalan".

Minimum temperatures usually drop below the freezing point around Dec 22, when heavy snowfall replenishes the perennial water reservoirs of the Union territories.

A bountiful "Chillai Kalan" is the harbinger of a well-irrigated bumper crop for the farmers in the Kashmir valley.