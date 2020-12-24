Srinagar's Dal Lake gets first floating ambulance service

Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir has started its first floating ambulance service to provide healthcare benefits to people living in the area.

The boats, which serve as ambulances, are equipped with all the necessary healthcare facilities and operate on the Dal Lake.

The idea was conceived by houseboat owner Tariq Ahmad Patloo, who had tested positive for Covid-19 two months ago and used a friend's boat to reach a hospital.

"At that time nobody came forward to help me except my friend. It hurt me a lot and I decided to make the special floating ambulance to help thousands of dwellers who are living on houseboats," he told ANI.