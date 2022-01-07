Stampede at religious shrine in Jammu and Kashmir kills 12

At least 12 people died and 13 were injured in a stampede at a religious shrine in India in the early hours of Saturday as thousands of pilgrims massed to offer prayers.

The disaster happened around 3am while it was still dark on the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, one of the country's most revered Hindu sites.

Government clears first river-linking project

Nearly four decades after it was conceptualised, a contentious river-linking project in central India has received government clearance.

The Cabinet has approved the Ken-Betwa interlinking project - India's first such ambitious move. It will come up in the Bundelkhand region that spans Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in eight years and at a current estimate of Rs446 billion ($8.07 billion).

Assam CM wants photo proof of holiday with parents

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday warned employees not to try and hoodwink the government by taking advantage of the four-day "New Year special leave" which was given to them to spend quality time with parents and in-laws.

Mr Sarma said the employees have to furnish a dozen photos to prove that they stayed with their parents or in-laws during the four days - from Dec 30 to Jan 2.

Covid-hit cruise halted in Goa

More than 2,000 people travelling on a cruise ship in Indian waters were prevented from disembarking after a Covid-19 outbreak on board, authorities said on Monday.

The Empress set sail from Mumbai to Goa but was stopped by port authorities near its destination at the city of Vasco on Sunday after the infections were detected.

At least 66 people aboard the ship have tested positive for the virus, Dr Eugene D'Souza, a pathologist at the nearby Victor Hospital, told AFP.

3.8 million teens vaccinated in new Covid-19 inoculation push

India vaccinated more than 3.8 million teens between 15 and 18 years old on Monday, after officials tightened restrictions in big cities to avoid a repeat of last year's devastating Covid-19 outbreak.

The teenagers, many wearing their uniforms, queued at schools and health centres across the country as health workers injected them with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin - the only Covid-19 vaccine approved for those aged below 18.

Safety concerns restricting use of Merck Covid-19 pill

India has not added Merck's Covid-19 pill to its national treatment protocol for the disease due to known safety concerns that have restricted its use elsewhere, a senior health official told a media briefing on Wednesday.

"We have to remember that this drug has major safety concerns," Mr Balram Bhargava, head of the Indian Council of Medical Research, said. "It can cause teratogenicity, mutagenicity and it also can cause cartilage damage and be damaging to muscles."

Record $75.6 billion spent on gold imports in 2021

India splurged a record US$55.7 billion ($75.6 billion) on gold imports last year, buying more than double the previous year's tonnage as a price drop favoured retail buyers and pent-up demand emerged for weddings that were delayed when the pandemic first hit.

The 2021 gold import bill easily doubled the US$22 billion spent in 2020 and surpassed the previous high of US$53.9 billion in 2011.

In volume terms, India imported 1,050 tonnes of gold in 2021, the most in a decade, and far more than the 430 tonnes imported in 2020.

World chess champion criticises Punjab minister

Specially-abled world chess champion Malika Handa, 26, has accused Punjab Sports Minister Pargat Singh, a former hockey Olympian, of refusing to give her a job and cash reward as the government does not have a policy for deaf players.

She reportedly met the minister on Dec 31 when she was informed that she was ineligible for the job and cash award. "I am feeling very hurt," Malika tweeted. "They (the Congress government) fooled me. They do not care about deaf sports."

Inspired by film, Delhi couple become snatchers

Inspired by the 2005 Bollywood film Bunty Aur Babli, a married couple in New Delhi decided to turn to crime and robbed a 20-year-old woman of her mobile phone in the South Campus police station area on Dec 23.

A police team nabbed them on Sunday. "Usually, we get reports of two men as snatchers, but this time the snatchers were a married couple," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest district) Gaurav Sharma. "They wished to live a lavish life and planned to be rich by using shortcuts, just like in the movie Bunty Aur Babli."

Court gives compensation to woman bitten by rat in hospital

The Madurai bench of the Madras High court has granted Rs25,000 compensation to a woman who was bitten by a rat at the Madurai Government Rajaji Medical College hospital in 2014.

Ms Muthulakshmi petitioned the court and said she suffered swelling and pain after the incident.

The government pleader objected to the petition citing that the woman had informed of the incident one week after she was bitten by the rat. However, Justice C.V. Karthikeyan on Monday said he had taken note of the newspaper reports of that day produced by Ms Muthulakshmi's counsel.

Indian teen slams Australian Open for 'double standards'

A 17-year-old Indian tennis player said on Wednesday he felt "hurt" at being denied entry to the Australian Open for being unvaccinated against Covid-19, while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic got a medical exemption.

Aman Dahiya, who was barred from the qualifying event of the junior Australian Open as he had not been jabbed, said: "The law should be the same for all. This is double standards."

Dahiya's coach Jignesh Rawal said the player was missing the opportunity of a lifetime to play on the biggest stage due to a harsh call.

Man fakes own kidnapping, demands ransom from wife

A man was arrested in Gurugram, near New Delhi, on Tuesday for allegedly faking his own kidnapping and demanding a ransom of Rs200,000 from his wife.

The police said Anoop Yadav hatched the plan in a bid to repay his debts.