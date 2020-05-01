Star of Bobby

Rishi Kapoor (Sept 4, 1952 - April 30, 2020)

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday, after being admitted to a hospital in Mumbai the previous night. He was 67.

The news was confirmed by close family friend and veteran star Amitabh Bachchan, who took to social media to share his grief.

“He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !” he tweeted.

A statement from the Kapoor family said the actor “remained jovial” and “kept doctors entertained till the end”.

Rishi, who was famously fond of life, “would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears”.

Elder brother Randhir Kapoor had informed the media that Rishi had been facing breathing difficulties, which is why he sought medical treatment.

“He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital,” Randhir said on Wednesday.

Rishi’s wife, former actress Neetu Singh, was by his side when he was taken to the hospital.

The veteran, famous for his romantic roles, died a day after acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan also passed away following health complications.

Rishi was first diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and received treatment initially in the United States, before returning to India late last year.

He has been hospitalised in India several times since with a variety of complications.

Despite his health problems, Rishi recently announced that he would co-star with Deepika Padukone in a remake of the Hollywood hit The Intern.

In recent months, Rishi was also prolific on Twitter, frequently commenting on controversial issues and sometimes getting into heated exchanges with people on the social media platform.

But his regular social media activity went quiet since the beginning of this month. His last tweet was an appeal to people not to attack medical staff on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus. He said: “We have to win this war together.”

Actors from the film fraternity came out to give their condolences, with Akshay Kumar tweeting: “It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare. Just heard the devastating news of Rishi Kapoor ji passing away. He was a legend and a great co-star and good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia tweeted: “Just can’t believe this. Woke up to the shocking news of #RishiKapoor Ji passing away. Condolences to the Kapoor family. We will miss you Rishi Ji.”

Rishi is survived by his wife, son and actor Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

Rishi belongs to what is often called the “First Family” of Bollywood which produced four generations of actors, including grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor, father Raj Kapoor and son Ranbir.

His uncles Shashi Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor too are considered film icons.

Rishi made his debut as a child artiste in Raj’s 1970 film Mera Naam Joker, playing his father’s younger self, for which he received a national award.

However, his first role as a lead actor was opposite Dimple Kapadia in 1973, when the duo starred in Bobby.

The story goes that Raj needed a quick hit to tide over the financial loss suffered by his magnum opus Mera Naam Joker.

He made a teenage romance starring his son Rishi and newbie Dimple.

Bobby turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the banner, not only clearing away debts but turning in a handsome profit as well.

Dimple and Rishi were soon flooded with offers, but she gave up all that for marriage with superstar Rajesh Khanna.

Rishi won the Filmfare Best Actor trophy for his performance in Bobby.

Over the years, Rishi went on to become one of the leading names in Bollywood, with notable films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz, Yeh Vaada Raha, Saagar, Aap Ke Deewane and Khel Khel Mein. The last film also starred Neetu, who would soon become his girlfriend and later his wife.

Rishi starred in more than 50 films between 1973 and 2000. He turned to direction in 1999 with Aa Ab Laut Chalen starring Rajesh Khanna, Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.

In recent years, he transitioned to playing character roles. His most recent on-screen appearance was in the Bollywood comedy 102 Not Out, opposite his regular screen partner Amitabh.

Indo-Asian News Service