Boy, 8, stuck in borewell

A rescue operation is underway for a boy who has been stuck in a well for more than two days.

Eight-year-old Tanmay Sahu fell into the narrow well in Betul district, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday while playing with friends.

According to BBC, he is stuck at 16m in the 122m-deep well.

Rescuers on Thursday were reportedly administering oxygen to the boy.

Additional District Magistrate Shyamendra Jaiswal said the boy could be unconscious because he was "not responding" and that it would take many more hours to rescue the child.

Mr Jaiswal said on Wednesday night: "The rescue operation is still underway. Excavation is going on and about 10 metres of excavation has been done. We have a target to reach 14 metres and then dig a tunnel. It might take some time as there are hard stones in the way.

"The child, however, is not responding as he might have fallen unconscious. Efforts are on to save the boy."

Tanmay's father Sunil Sahu told The Hindu: "My 12-year-old daughter saw him and informed me that her brother had fallen into the borewell. We immediately rushed to the spot. He was breathing and we listened for sounds from him from inside the borewell."

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan tweeted: "The incident of an 8-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Mandvi village of Aathner block of Betul is sad.

"I have instructed the local administration to take the necessary steps. I am in constant touch with the administration.

"The rescue team is trying to save the child safely. I pray for the well-being of the innocent."

Due to water shortages, several farmers in India dig borewells for irrigation purposes. But, after these wells run dry, they are abandoned and left uncovered, posing a serious risk to passersby, especially children.

Several children have died due to suffocation after falling into narrow borewells.

Indo-Asian News Service