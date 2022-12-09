India might get unsurvivable heatwaves

Severe heatwaves, responsible for thousands of deaths across India over the last few decades, are increasing with alarming frequency and soon the country might experience heatwaves that break the human survivability limit, according to a new report.

The World Bank report, Climate Investment Opportunities In India's Cooling Sector, said the country is experiencing higher temperatures that arrive earlier and stay far longer, reported the Press Trust of India.

"In April 2022, India was plunged into the grip of a punishing early spring heatwave that brought the country to a standstill, with temperatures in New Delhi topping 46 deg C," it said.

"The month of March, which witnessed extraordinary spikes in temperatures, was the hottest ever recorded."

The report, which was released on Wednesday during the two-day India Climate And Development Partners' Meet organised by World Bank along with the Kerala government, said the recent heatwave supports what many climate scientists have long cautioned about, with reference to rising temperatures across South Asia.

"In August 2021, the Sixth Assessment Report of the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned that the Indian subcontinent would suffer more frequent and intense heatwaves in the coming decade.

"The G20 Climate Risk Atlas in 2021 warned that heatwaves across India were likely to last 25 times longer by 2036-65 if carbon emissions remain high, as in the IPCC's worst-case emission scenario," the report stated. It also warned that rising heat across India can jeopardise economic productivity.

"Up to 75 per cent of India's workforce (380 million people) depend on heat-exposed labour. By 2030, India may account for 34 million of the projected 80 million global job losses from productivity decline associated with heat stress."

It further said India showed the largest heat exposure impacts on heavy labour among South Asian countries, with more than 101 billion hours lost a year.

Analysis by global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company shows that lost labour from rising heat and humidity could put up to 4.5 per cent of India's GDP - about US$150-250 billion (S$204-340 billion) - at risk by the end of this decade.

It said India's long-term food security and public health security will depend on a reliable cold chain network.

Transporting food and pharmaceutical goods across India requires a system of cold chain refrigeration that works every step of the way.

"A single temperature lapse in the journey can break the cold chain, spoiling fresh produce and weakening the potency of vaccines. With only 4 per cent of fresh produce in India covered by cold chain facilities, annual estimated food losses total US$13 billion," the analysis said.

It also noted that the third-largest producer of pharmaceuticals in the world in pre-Covid times lost approximately 20 per cent of temperature-sensitive medical products and 25 per cent of vaccines due to broken cold chains, leading to losses of US$313 million a year.

"As temperatures rise across India, so will the demand for cooling. However, in a country where two-thirds of the population live on less than US$2 a day, and where the average cost of an air-conditioning unit can vary between US$260 and US$500, air-cooling systems are a luxury available only to a few."

According to analysis presented in the India Cooling Action Plan, only 8 per cent of Indian households own air-conditioning units.

"Indoor and electric fans can help to maintain thermal comfort, but these too are expensive to buy and inefficient. As a result, many poor and marginalised communities across India are more vulnerable to extreme heat, living in inadequately ventilated, hot and crowded homes without proper access to cooling," the report warned.

Staying cool during extreme heat is about more than just comfort - it can constitute the precarious line between life and death, it added.

Indo-Asian News Service