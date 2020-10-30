Student shot dead outside college

Mr Moolchand Tomar (right) in tears after attending the funeral of his daughter Nikita in Faridabad, Haryana, on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old student was shot dead outside her college in Haryana's Ballabhgarh on Monday.

According to the police, she was killed by her stalker Tauseef Ahmed who had wanted to abduct her.

A viral CCTV footage shows Tauseef and his friend Rehan waiting for her in a car outside Aggarwal College where she had gone to write her B. Com exams.

They attempt to abduct her and then she is shot dead with a country-made pistol when she resists.

The pair were arrested on Monday within five hours of the crime.

The chilling visuals of the daylight murder have sent shockwaves through India.