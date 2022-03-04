Study indicates fourth wave in June

Students leaving a school in Ahmedabad, after a majority of schools in India reopened on Monday following their closure due to Covid-19. PHOTO: REUTERS

The fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India may start around June 22 and peak from mid to late August, a modelling study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur suggests.

The study, recently posted on the preprint repository MedRxiv, used a statistical model to make the prediction, finding that the possible new wave will last for four months.

It was led by the Department of Mathematics and Statistics' Sabara Parshad Rajeshbhai, Subhra Sankar Dhar and Shalabh Shalabh.

The authors said the severity of the fourth wave will depend on the emergence of a possible new coronavirus variant and vaccination status across the country.

"The data indicates that the fourth wave of Covid-19 in India will arrive after 936 days from the initial data availability date, which is January 30, 2020," the researchers said.

"Therefore, the fourth wave starts from June 22, 2022, reaching its peak on August 23, 2022, and ends on October 24, 2022."

However, the researchers noted that there is always a fair chance that a possible new variant of coronavirus may have an intense impact on the whole analysis.

The impact will depend on the various factors like the variant's infectibility and fatality, they said.

"Apart from this fact, the effect of vaccinations - first, second or booster dosage - may also play a significant role on the possibility of infection, degree of infection and various issues related to the fourth wave," the authors said.

World Health Organisation (WHO) officials recently warned that Omicron may not be the last Covid variant and the next strain could be more contagious. "The next variant of concern will be more fit, and what we mean by that is it will be more transmissible because it will have to overtake what is currently circulating," said the WHO's Covid-19 technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove,

The same IIT-Kanpur research team had previously predicted that the third wave of the pandemic in India would peak by Feb 3 this year. They studied the trend of the Omicron-led surge in Covid-19 cases in other countries and predicted that India too will witness a similar trajectory.

In the latest study, the researchers applied the statistical methodology to Covid-19 data from India to forecast the fourth wave.

"This methodology can also be used to forecast the fourth and other waves in other countries also," they said.

The researchers noted that many countries have already witnessed the third wave and a few like South Africa and Zimbabwe have started to face the fourth and higher waves.

"The third wave was predicted for India using the data of Zimbabwe, and when the third wave in India is finishing, it is now clear that the forecast was correct," the researchers said.

The single-day rise in coronavirus infections in India fell below 10,000 after two months on Monday, with 8,013 cases taking India's total tally to 42.9 million, according to Union health ministry data.

Another group at IIT Kanpur led by professor of mathematics and computer science Manindra Agrawal was also accurate at gauging the trajectory of the third wave using their SUTRA model.

On Tuesday, Mr Agrawal told The Hindu that he disagreed with the underlying assumptions of the latest study. The timing of a hypothetical fourth wave, he said, could not be predicted because it was heavily dependent on the nature of a future variant.

"There is absolutely no way to predict the timing," he said. "If at all we see one, it will be very short and would have to be caused by a highly infectious variant because you have to account for the fact that nearly 90 per cent of India has been exposed to the virus." The SUTRA model does not yet see a fourth wave, he added.

Ashoka University's Prof Gautam Menon, who has been involved with efforts to mathematically model the pandemic, argued in a Twitter thread that the forecast of a fourth wave "shouldn't be taken seriously" because epidemiology wasn't an exact science like physics or chemistry. The pandemic waves were being driven by variants, none of which could be predicted in advance, and modelling could at best be useful for "broad policy rather than a highly specific prediction of numbers," he said.

