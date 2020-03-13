Subdued Holi celebrations

People across India celebrated Holi on Tuesday, but this year the festival was largely muted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Fears of the virus' spread put a dampener on the usually boisterous celebration, which is marked by the throwing of coloured powder and dousing with dyed water.

Many celebrated it donning face masks.

Brightly coloured powder filled the air in most parts of North India. But in the capital, New Delhi, many events were cancelled as the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country rose.

"Yes, it's coronavirus that made us cancel our programmes," said Mr Anshuman Ghulati, festival director of Holi Moo, one of the biggest Holi events in New Delhi which last year drew some 7,000 people from around the world.

"People are scared this year, we have cancelled our event."

The Ministry of Health had said "Avoid participating in large gatherings", while wishing everyone a "Happy and Safe Holi".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would not celebrate Holi this year.

Shopkeepers said rumours that the coloured powders and dyes revellers use in the festival were imported from China hurt their sales.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China, late last year.

"Customers are down by at least 50 per cent to 60 per cent," said Mr Suresh Singh, a shopkeeper in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, who sells the powders and dyes.

"Usually at this time of the year the market is very crowded, but now it's quiet. I'm not even selling colours from China, they're from Delhi."

In a suburb of Mumbai, India's commercial capital, people put up a giant effigy of the coronavirus and set it ablaze - dubbing it "Corona-sur' (corona-demon).

Women sang songs to banish the virus, telling it to "go away", videos shared on social media showed.

Mumbai and most parts of Maharashtra also saw thinner crowds in comparison to previous years.

While many chose to skip the celebrations altogether, some preferred small gatherings of friends and relatives but without colours.

Aditya, a 16-year-old boy in Chandigarh, told the Press Trust of India that his parents had advised him not to join a large group while celebrating the festival.

"I used to celebrate Holi with my friends until late afternoon, but this time the celebrations were over by noon," he said.

Reuters, Indo-Asian News Service

