Sunak lifts mood with confident start

PM Rishi Sunak holding an inaugural meeting before heading to the House of Commons on Oct 26. PHOTO: AFP

Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earned cheers from his lawmakers and plaudits from political commentators on Wednesday as he locked horns with the opposition Labour Party in parliament for the first time since becoming leader.

Mr Sunak, seeking to end a period of political instability that saw two previous prime ministers leave Downing Street in two months, struck a confident tone as he sought to get his Conservative Party off the back foot.

The 42-year-old, who became the youngest prime minister in modern British history when he was appointed by King Charles on Tuesday, hit back at Labour's claims that he was planning to cut public spending sharply to repair the public finances.

"My record is, when times are difficult in this country, I will always protect the most vulnerable," Mr Sunak said to vociferous support from the Conservative benches in the House of Commons.

"We did it during Covid and we will do that again."

Mr Sunak oversaw a huge increase in government borrowing in 2020 to protect the economy from the pandemic and is now facing a major challenge as prime minister to get Britain's slow economy growing again as a cost-of-living crisis mounts.

He fended off Labour's attacks on his unexpected decision to reappoint a key figure from the party's right wing as interior minister - a week after she was fired for a security breach - and kept his cool when Labour raised the issue of rich foreigners paying little tax.

Mr Sunak's wife - the daughter of an Indian billionaire - earlier this year said she would start to pay tax in Britain on her foreign income after media reported she had non-domiciled status at a time when Mr Sunak was raising taxes for households.

The mood on the Conservative benches was transformed from last week, when Mr Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss battled through her third and final Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) after her credibility was sunk by a series of U-turns.

Mr Sunak found time for a joke with a Conservative lawmaker, saying he was glad he was the one person to message him on Tuesday to say he didn't want a position in the cabinet.

Mr Sunak's lawmakers frequently demanded "More!" - a traditional expression of approval for a leader - as they sensed a turnaround in the Conservative Party's fortunes.

"Vibe shift between last week's PMQs and today is (once again) remarkable," tweeted Financial Times Whitehall editor Sebastian Payne.

"Tory benches are full of noise and glee, unlike the totally leaden mood last week."

Mr Sunak's Conservatives saw their standing in opinion polls sink to multi-year lows as Ms Truss stumbled through her six weeks as prime minister.

Mr Sunak's victory is a step back to sanity but no one should be in any doubt about the scale of the challenges ahead.

Challenges aplenty await Mr Sunak as he tries to unwind the havoc wrought by Ms Truss during her 49 days - the shortest in British history - in power.

Like his predecessor, he finds himself with no money or reliable majority. His personal wealth opens him to accusations of being detached from ordinary voters.

On the upside, he is serious and diligent, and unlike Ms Truss, a gifted communicator. He will also seek to return the Tories to what was once a core principle: being responsible stewards of the economy.

On Deepavali, the UK got its first Hindu and first non-white prime minister. It is a profound statement about modern Britain and one of which his party ought to be proud.

But Mr Sunak and the Conservatives now owe it to the country to restore order, stability and the UK's reputation in the world.

Both the party and, more importantly, the country now need a government that does not treat the nation's institutions, economy and standing like just one more political game.

Mr Sunak has ruled out calling an early national election which must take place by January 2025.

Labour leader Keir Starmer raised a few laughs on Wednesday when he reminded parliament of how a newspaper found a novel way to monitor the longevity of Ms Truss' doomed premiership and how Mr Sunak had previously lost to her.

"The only time he ran in a competitive election, he got trounced by the former prime minister who herself got beaten by a lettuce," said Mr Starmer.

Reuters

