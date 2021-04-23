'Superhero' pulls off dramatic rescue

A railway worker has been hailed a superhero after he sprinted more than 30 metres along a track to grab a boy from the path of an express train.

Closed-circuit television images of Mr Mayur Shelke's incredible rescue have gone viral on social media, with many lauding the selfless 30-year-old.

The six-year-old boy was with his partially-sighted mother last Saturday at Vangani station - about 70km east of Mumbai - when he fell off the platform edge onto the track.

Mr Shelke was alerted by cries for help from the mother and immediately started running along the track.

He is seen in images released by the Central Railways grabbing the boy, throwing him back onto the platform and then climbing up himself barely two seconds before the Udyan Express thundered through.

"I saw the kid falling and the train speeding towards him. There was no chance he would have lived had I not intervened," Mr Shelke told the Mid-Day newspaper.