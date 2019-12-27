Surekha accepts National Film Award in wheelchair

27 Dec 2019 00:00 | மாற்றம் செய்யப்பட்ட நாள் / நேரம்: 27 Dec 2019 10:47

Surekha accepts National Film Award in wheelchair

Surekha Sikri arriving in a wheelchair to accept her Best Supporting Actress award from Vice-President Venkiah Naidu at the national film awards ceremony in New Delhi on Monday.

The 74-year-old, who suffered a stroke last year, won the award for her performance in the Hindi film Badhaai Ho.

Keerthy Suresh won the best actress award for her performance as Savithri in the Telugu film Mahanati, while Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal were the joint best actor for their roles in Andhadhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike respectively.

Read more from this section

27 Dec 2019

India in 2 minutes
A vehicle burnt by protesters in Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh. PHOTO: REUTERS

A vehicle burnt by protesters in Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh. PHOTO: REUTERS

27 Dec 2019

Pay up for protest damages
(Clockwise from left) Mr Karibeeran Parameshvaran and his wife Choodamani with a photo of their children who died in the 2004 tsunami; children from the orphanage playing at a park along a beach in Nagapattinam district; Ms Sangeetha (left), who returned to work at the orphanage, with her sister; boys at the orphanage having a bath. PHOTOS: REUTERS

(Clockwise from left) Mr Karibeeran Parameshvaran and his wife Choodamani with a photo of their children who died in the 2004 tsunami; children from the orphanage playing at a park along a beach in Nagapattinam district; Ms Sangeetha (left), who returned to work at the orphanage, with her sister; boys at the orphanage having a bath. PHOTOS: REUTERS

27 Dec 2019

An orphanage called Hope