Surekha accepts National Film Award in wheelchair

Surekha Sikri arriving in a wheelchair to accept her Best Supporting Actress award from Vice-President Venkiah Naidu at the national film awards ceremony in New Delhi on Monday.

The 74-year-old, who suffered a stroke last year, won the award for her performance in the Hindi film Badhaai Ho.

Keerthy Suresh won the best actress award for her performance as Savithri in the Telugu film Mahanati, while Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal were the joint best actor for their roles in Andhadhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike respectively.