Suspected Chinese hackers target India's electricity grid

Suspected state-sponsored Chinese hackers have targeted the power sector in India in recent months as part of an apparent cyber-espionage campaign, the threat intelligence firm Recorded Future said in a report published on Wednesday.

The hackers focused on at least seven "load dispatch" centres responsible for carrying out real-time operations for grid control and electricity dispersal in the areas they are located, near the disputed India-China border in Ladakh, according to the report.

Amnesty India chair stopped at Bengaluru airport

The chair of Amnesty International in India Aakar Patel was prevented from travelling to the United States by immigration authorities at the Bengaluru airport on Wednesday.

He said it was based on a lookout circular issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with a case against Amnesty India in 2019.

Mr Patel, who was to speak at events in New York, Berkeley and Michigan, later moved a Delhi court against the agency's decision.

Upgraded rail links between India and Nepal restored

India and Nepal restored passenger rail services on Saturday.

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who was on a three-day visit to India, and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi virtually flagged off a passenger train connecting the Indian state of Bihar with Nepal.

The rail services were halted in 2014 for upgrades.

Home Minister Shah syas his loud voice is a 'manufacturing defect'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah told parliament on Monday that he does not get angry, except when it comes to questions related to Kashmir.

Responding to opposition parties before starting the discussion on the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, Mr Shah said: "I usually never get angry. But when it comes to the Kashmir issue, I get angry.

"I never reprimand anyone. My voice is loud, which is a manufacturing defect." His statement evoked laughter from the members of the House.

India and Australia sign mega trade pact

The economic cooperation and trade agreement signed between India and Australia last Saturday.

This would enable the two countries to fully leverage the existing opportunities, besides facilitating the exchange of students, professionals and tourists, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA) was signed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his Australian counterpart Dan Tehan in the presence of Mr Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a virtual ceremony.

Row over Kerala fire officers training men from radical outfit

A controversy erupted in Kerala after senior officers of the fire and rescue department were seen in a video giving training to workers of the radical Popular Front of India (PFI) in Aluva last week.

After leader of opposition V.D. Satheesan and Bharatiya Janata Party state president K. Surendran sought action against the officers, the state government sought a report from the head of the fire force B. Sandhya.

In her report, she said it was a lapse on the part of the force and recommended action against five officers.

Probe ordered after 28 UP school students fall ill

The state government has ordered an inquiry into an alleged food poisoning incident that took place in a government residential school for girls in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district.

Twenty-eight girls fell ill after having dinner on Saturday.

All of them, aged between 10 and 14, were admitted to the community health centre.

Their condition is now stable, said a school official.

Court martial against army captain for alleged gunfight begins

The Indian Army has initiated court martial proceedings against Captain Bhoopendra Singh who was involved in an alleged gunfight where three civilians were killed in Amshipura village of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district in July 2020.

The Army said a Court of Inquiry found that the troops led by the captain had exceeded the powers vested to them under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

India blocks 22 YouTube news channels citing national security

India's government on Tuesday banned 22 YouTube channels, including four of Pakistani origin, for disinformation on subjects concerning national security and public order.

The country's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the blocked YouTube channels had a combined total of 2.6 billion viewers.

78-year-old woman transfers all her property to Rahul Gandhi

A 78-year-old woman from Uttarakhand's Dehradun has willed all her property, worth Rs50 lakhs and 10 tola of gold, to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Ms Pushpa Munjial described Mr Gandhi and his ideas as necessary for the country.

Top Indian mortgage firm merger to create US$190 billion giant

India's biggest mortgage lender has agreed to buy one of the country's most valuable banks to create an almost US$190 billion behemoth to ride a boom in home loans and consumer spending in the world's fastest-growing major economy.

Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), which issues mortgages to more than half the home buyers in a country of 1.4 billion people, will hold 41 per cent of HDFC Bank, a bank it helped found 28 years ago. Shares of the two Mumbai-based companies surged on the announcement.

Cummins hits joint-fastest IPL fifty off 14 balls

Australian Test cricket captain Pat Cummins was an unlikely star with the bat as he smashed a joint-fastest 14-ball Indian Premier League 50 to power Kolkata Knight Riders to a stunning victory over Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

The fast bowler tore into the Mumbai attack with his 56 off 15 balls, including six sixes, as the two-time champions reached their target with four overs to spare in Pune. Cummins' effort equalled K.L. Rahul's 50 off 14 balls for Kings XI Punjab - now Punjab Kings - in 2018 as Mumbai slipped to their third loss in as many matches.