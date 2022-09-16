Suspects arrested for murder of politician

India's Home Ministry has handed over the probe into the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former TikTok star Sonali Phogat (right) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), following a request by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Press Trust Of India reported that the 43-year-old politician from Haryana's Hisar died in Goa on Aug 22. The death was attributed to a heart attack but it was later challenged by her family.

"We have full faith in the state police but due to continued demands by the family of Sonali Phogat, the case will be transferred to the CBI," said Mr Sawant.

The Goa police arrested and charged Ms Phogat's personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi - who accompanied Ms Phogat to Goa - with murder.

The police said the accused administered methamphetamine to Ms Phogat at a restaurant in North Goa hours before her death.

Edwin Nunes, owner of the Curlies Restaurant where Ms Phogat died, and alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar, were also arrested.

Ms Phogat's family, especially her young daughter, had called for a CBI probe after the postmortem report revealed multiple bruises on her body. They also took their demand to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Ms Phogat's brother claimed Sangwan and Wasi had been blackmailing her with an explicit video. He told NDTV that the men threatened to destroy his sister's political career and took some of her personal belongings, including property records and ATM cards.

The family also told reporters that Ms Phogat spoke to them shortly before her death and she had "sounded disturbed".

A murder case was filed by the Goa Police after the postmortem report suggested "blunt force injury" on Ms Phogat's body. The police also said she was "forcibly drugged by her two associates".

Inspector-General of Goa Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi said: "Based on witness statements and CCTV camera footage, Sudhir and Sukhwinder partied with the deceased and videos show that a substance was forcefully given to her by one of the accused.

"When confronted, Sukhwinder and Sudhir confessed they made the victim drink an obnoxious chemical till she lost control."

The family have accused Sangwan and Wasi of rape and murder, reported NDTV. They said Sangwan raped Ms Phogat earlier and she told her mother about it.

Sangwan reportedly made a video of the sexual attack and threatened to release it on social media, the family claimed. They believe she could have been murdered in a bid to grab her property.

Ms Phogat had assets worth around Rs2.74 crore ($483,860), according to her 2019 election affidavit.

Known for her TikTok videos, Ms Phogat debuted as a TV anchor in 2006 and became a popular contestant in Bigg Boss 14 before joining the BJP two years later. She contested the 2019 state assembly elections but failed to win.

The widow also acted in regional films, TV shows and web series.

In 2020, she was arrested - and later released on bail - for beating up a government official with her shoes. She accused him of making "indecent and derogatory" remarks against her.

Ms Phogat's brother-in-law Aman Punia said the family is determined to uncover the truth about her death.

"From day one, we have been saying there is much more than what meets the eye," he told The Indian Express.

"Only a CBI probe can bring out the truth and put behind the bars all those involved in Sonali's murder."

