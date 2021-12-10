Sweet-couple don masks to raise Covid-19 awareness

A chef giving finishing touches to scale models - a traditional Indian bride and bridegroom wearing masks - made of sweets at a bakery in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The effort was to create public awareness about Covid-19 precautionary measures.

A number of Indian industries have done their bit in raising awareness about the coronavirus in creative ways.

But the food and beverage industry has taken this campaign to a new level as people in several states have not yet realised the seriousness of the situation.

Last year, a restaurant chain in Tamil Nadu sold parathas in the shape of a protective mask to raise awareness about Covid-19.