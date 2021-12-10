Sweet-couple don masks to raise Covid-19 awareness

10 Dec 2021 00:00 | Updated at: 10 Dec 2021 08:31

A chef giving finishing touches to scale models - a traditional Indian bride and bridegroom wearing masks - made of sweets at a bakery in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The effort was to create public awareness about Covid-19 precautionary measures.

A number of Indian industries have done their bit in raising awareness about the coronavirus in creative ways.

But the food and beverage industry has taken this campaign to a new level as people in several states have not yet realised the seriousness of the situation.

Last year, a restaurant chain in Tamil Nadu sold parathas in the shape of a protective mask to raise awareness about Covid-19.

 
 
Article Paywall 1
தடையற்ற சேவையைப் பெற, சந்தாதாரராகுங்கள்.
தொடக்க சலுகை - தனிநபர் பயன்பாட்டுக்கு மாதத்திற்கு $4.90 மட்டுமே! (ஒப்பந்தம் கிடையாது)
 
 
 
 
நாங்கள் தரமான செய்திகளை வழங்கவும் இந்த வட்டாரத்தில் தமிழ் வாசகர்களின் எண்ணிக்கையை அதிகரிக்கவும், நீங்கள் சந்தா சேர்வது உதவும்.
இன்றே சந்தாதாரராகுங்கள்!
 
இன்னும் ஒரு செய்தியை இலவசமாக வாசிக்க
தடையற்ற சேவைக்கு சந்தாதாரராகுங்கள். TM Icon
X

அதற்குள்ளாகவா? இந்தச் செய்திகளையும் படிக்கலாமே!

அதற்குள்ளாகவா?
இந்தச் செய்திகளையும் படிக்கலாமே!