Taj Mahal reopens for tourists as Covid-19 curbs ease

18 Jun 2021 00:00 | Updated at: 18 Jun 2021 08:04

India's iconic Taj Mahal reopened to the public on Wednesday as the country rushes to lift restrictions in a bid to revitalise its economy.

The 17th century monument in the northern city of Agra was closed in early April as India introduced strict lockdown measures to contain a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Only 650 tourists will be allowed inside at any point of time, Mr Prabhu Singh, the District Magistrate of Agra, said. The Taj normally attracts about 20,000 people a day on average.

"I cried when I first saw, oh my God... (it was) a very special experience," said Brazilian visitor Melissa Dalla Rosa, 40.

Lucky Feizan, 20, a shopkeeper, said the lockdown had made it hard for those dependent on the Taj Mahal for their livelihood. "This (was) the second wave of Covid. (With a) third I am finished," he said.

 
 
