Talent manager's death ruled an accident

A probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found that the death of Mumbai-based talent manager Disha Salian (right) was an accident. Her death in 2020 became a controversy following numerous allegations of foul play and cover up.

The 28-year-old managed several Bollywood stars in her career, most notably Sushant Singh Rajput, who died less than a week after Ms Disha.

Even as there was no separate police report or complaint into Ms Disha's death, the matter was investigated by the CBI in connection with Sushant's death, which itself invited probes from several central investigative agencies, ranging from the CBI to the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Ms Disha died on the night of June 8, 2020, after reportedly falling off the balcony of a 14th floor apartment in Mumbai's Malad.

When Sushant's body was found five days later, Bharatita Janata Party leader Nitish Rane claimed that the deaths were linked and there was foul play. A CBI probe reportedly found that Ms Disha fell after losing balance under the influence of alcohol.

An Economic Times report quoted an unnamed CBI official as saying: "Since serious allegations were levelled in the Salian matter and claims were made that the two deaths were linked since Salian had briefly worked for Rajput, her death has been probed into thoroughly.

"The investigation has revealed that Salian had organised get-togethers at her residence in the run-up to her birthday. The party on June 8 night was part of it.

"But that night, Salian, who had consumed alcohol, lost her balance and slipped from the parapet of her flat."

The official added that there was no proof to suggest the two deaths were linked or that Ms Disha's death triggered Sushant's suicide.

Another CBI official said: "The probe hasn't found any substance in the allegations levelled by Rane that Salian was assaulted, that she approached Rajput for help and that there was a larger political conspiracy at play."

The CBI continues to investigate the death of Sushant, which has been treated as a suicide.

