Talks deadlocked as farmers refuse to budge

A farmer praying during a protest against the new farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi. PHOTO: REUTERS

Talks between the Central government and thousands of Indian farmers protesting against new agricultural laws appear to have hit a deadlock with farm leaders insisting the laws need to be scrapped.

Both sides were set to meet again in New Delhi yesterday, but any immediate resolution remained unlikely.

Initial talks between several senior ministers and protest leaders ended on Tuesday with the farmers rejecting the government offer of setting up a panel to look into their demands.

Growers from India's big northern farming states have been camping outside Delhi for nearly a week, demonstrating against laws they fear could pave the way for the government to stop buying grain at guaranteed prices, leaving them at the mercy of private buyers.

The demonstrations have also led to a diplomatic row between India and Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke of the protests in a video message on Monday, saying his government had reached out to Indian authorities.

"Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest," he said.

In response, India's foreign ministry said Canadian leaders were "ill-informed". "Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country," ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has defended the bills enacted in September as a way to rid the vast agriculture sector of antiquated procurement procedures and to allow farmers to sell to institutional buyers and big international retailers.

The laws were passed despite opposition from within Mr Modi's ruling coalition. Long-time ally Shiromani Akali Dal - from Punjab - ended its support to the government over the legislation.

"These reforms are badly needed so that Indian agriculture becomes more efficient and sustainable. These laws will lead to more diversification of crops, more remuneration and promote export and agro-processing," said Mr P. K. Joshi, the former director for South Asia at the International Food Policy Research Institute.

"Private sector investment has to come into the agriculture sector for its growth."

India's vast farm sector contributes nearly 15 per cent of the country's US$2.9 trillion economy and employs around half its 1.3 billion people.

In talks on Tuesday that lasted several hours, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Trade Minister Piyush Goyal met more than 30 farmers' representatives.

The ministers offered to form an expert committee to look into the farmers' grievances but the farm leaders suggested another round of talks.

Mr Joginder Singh Ugrahan, a prominent farm leader, said that the talks failed to make headway.

"While the government was of the view that a committee should be formed to look into the issues raised by the farmers, we insisted that the new laws should be repealed."

The farmers' protests have intensified since last week when thousands arrived in trucks, buses and tractors at Delhi's Singhu border with Haryana and blocked the main northern highway into the national capital. The farmers were met with tear gas and water cannon when they marched on New Delhi and are now facing off against heavily-armed security forces at two major entry points to the city.

Many of the demonstrators come from Punjab, a state controlled by the Congress party, the main opposition to Mr Modi's administration.

The plight of farmers is a major political issue in India with thousands committing suicide in recent years due to debt and increasingly erratic weather patterns blamed on climate change.

"The protest will continue if the government doesn't repeal the laws," said Mr Darshan Pal, a senior leader of the Krantikari Kisan Union from Punjab. "We demand that the government should call a special parliament session to repeal the laws."

He added that the protests would spread across the country if the farmers' views are not heard.

Reuters, AFP