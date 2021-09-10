Teacher turns bookseller to support family

10 Sep 2021 00:00 | Updated at: 10 Sep 2021 08:13

Mr Boobalan, a school teacher in Chennai, has turned into a bookseller to sustain his livelihood, which was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He arranges books on the top of his car and sells them on the roadside in the south Indian city.

The 40-year-old, who used to teach in a private school for 12 years, has been selling fiction and non-fiction books this way for the past six months.

Following the reopening of schools in Tamil Nadu this month, with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, he started to teach again in a private school.

But in the evenings he continues to sell books to support his family.

 
 
