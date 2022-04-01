Temple bars non-Hindu dancer from festival

Bharatanatyam dancer V.P. Mansiya (right) was not entirely surprised when the authorities at the Koodalmanikyam temple in Kerala last Sunday called off her scheduled performance at its festival.

In the past five years, the 27-year-old, who was born to a Muslim family, was denied entry to temple venues twice.

Her performance at the Koodalmanikyam temple, located in Irinjalakuda, Thrissur district, was slated for April 21. The authorities made it clear that she was not allowed entry as she was not a Hindu.

"The committee member asked me if I converted to Hinduism because my husband belongs to the community," she told The News Minute.

"He even offered to reconsider the decision if that was the case. But how will a person like me, who has no religion, get converted?"

Ms Mansiya, who is an atheist and married to violinist and practising Hindu Shyam Kalyan, said the Koodalmanikyam temple committee "was not decent" in dealing with her case.

"I was not allowed to perform at the Guruvayur temple (located in the small Kerala town of Guruvayur) once," she said.

"However, they had the decency to inform me that they had to cancel the performance because a group had some issues. They told me they would not be able to handle it if there were an escalation.

"The way I was informed of the Koodalmanikyam temple's decision, however, was not decent."

After she wrote a post about the Koodalmanikyam incident on Facebook, many people messaged Ms Mansiya to share similar experiences they faced from the temple authorities.

"One person told me that he had to submit a caste certificate to the temple before his performance," she said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said he was "shocked" by the incident. "Other faiths go out of their way to attract others to respect their religion, throwing open the doors of mosques, churches, gurudwaras and synagogues to all, but some of my fellow Hindus prefer to shut our temples to outsiders. Where's vasudaiva kutumbakam (the world is one family)?" he tweeted.

Former Kerala health minister K.K. Shailaja also criticised the decision of the Koodalmanikyam temple committee. "It is a serious issue. We have to come out of this mindset, otherwise communalism will flourish," she said.

The Koodalmanikyam temple committee on Tuesday said that all artistic performances could be conducted in the temple only if they aligned with its "practices and traditions".

Chairman Pradeep Menon said that around 800 experts of different art forms take part in the temple's annual festival, which typically begins in the third week of April. But according to the temple's traditions, all the artists must be Hindus and this was made clear in a newspaper advertisement.

Ironically, Ms Mansiya's arangetram (first official performance on stage) was held at the Guruvayoor Melpathur auditorium.

"A majority of my dance performances have been at temples. One temple even built a stage just for me outside its premises because non-Hindus were not allowed inside," she said. "They at least took that effort."

A PhD scholar in bharatanatyam, Ms Mansiya has also faced ostracisation from the Muslim community.

When her mother Amina died in 2007, she was denied a burial at the local mosque because Ms Mansiya and her sister Rubiya were bharatanatyam dancers.

"We begged and pleaded in front of everyone at the mosque to conduct the burial. But they did not allow it, just because my sister and I danced. We eventually had to bury my mother at her native place," Ms Mansiya told The Quint.

"My father, sister and I were not allowed to attend the burial. I stopped practising Islam that very day.

"Even if we (Mansiya and Rubiya) were simply walking down the road, people would abuse and swear at us. Some even tried to attack us. My relatives and friends used to tell me that I would go to hell because I danced on stage."

Having struggled to establish herself as a bharatanatyam dancer, Ms Mansiya said the Koodalmanikyam temple incident had not affected her much.

"When I was younger, I was not very strong and struggled to deal with the ostracism I faced," she said.

"But I have gathered the strength to face everything now, so I was not very troubled when the temple committee member called me.

"I am, however, worried that things are getting worse with time."

