Tensions escalate over uniform policy

Vehicles torched by mobs in Shivamogga on Monday after a Hindu activist was stabbed to death. PHOTO: AFP

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday made it clear that students should wear the uniform prescribed by the schools and colleges in the state until the final verdict is given in the hijab case.

The court temporarily banned religious clothes in educational institutions earlier this month as the controversy over Muslim students wearing hijabs in classrooms spread across the state and led to a case.

Teachers and students have not been allowed to enter schools and colleges wearing the hijab in many parts of the state since then.

Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, who heads the three-judge bench, said: "We are making it very clear that whether a degree or pre-university college, if uniform is prescribed, that has to be followed until the verdict."

The bench, which also comprises Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice J.M. Khazi, also made it clear that the interim order is directed only at students and not teachers.

Earlier on Wednesday, lawyer Mohammad Tahir, who is representing one of the student petitioners, stated that teachers wearing hijabs too were being stopped at the gates of educational institutions.

The controversy over the hijab erupted in Karnataka late last year after some college students in Udupi district were stopped from wearing the headscarves in classrooms.

The standoff quickly spread to other parts of the state and even beyond and saw demonstrations and ugly face-offs as some Hindu groups held protests in schools and colleges wearing saffron headscarves.

On Feb 5, the Karnataka government banned "clothes that were against law and order" and on Feb 10 the High Court temporarily banned all religious outfits as it heard petitions challenging the restrictions.

On Wednesday, Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar Ahimsa was arrested by the police on charges of posting derogatory messages on social media platforms against Justice Dixit.

The American citizen questioned in a Twitter post whether Justice Dixit has "the clarity required" to oversee the hijab row case after previously making "disturbing comments" in a rape case.

"Justice Krishna Dixit made such disturbing comments in a rape case. Now this same judge is determining whether hijabs are acceptable or not in government schools. Does he have the clarity required?" Kumar tweeted last week. He was referring to Justice Dixit granting a pre-arrest bail to an accused rapist two years ago after saying that the woman's statement was "a bit difficult to believe".

The police said that Kumar was arrested for his "intent to incite a class or community to commit offence against another class or community" and for "intentionally insulting, thereby giving provocation to any person to break public peace".

The police in Karnataka also arrested two more people on Wednesday in connection with the murder of the Bajrang Dal's Harsha - taking the total number of arrests to eight.

The 28-year-old Hindu activist was stabbed to death on Sunday in Shivamogga, leading to clamping of prohibitory orders even as the city witnessed arson, violence and stone-pelting. At least 20 people were injured.

Law enforcement officials in the area - which has a long history of communal violence - blamed old rivalries for the killing.

Indo-Asian News Service, AFP