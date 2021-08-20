Tharoor: Justice done at last

Shashi Tharoor with wife Sunanda Pushkar, who was found dead in 2014. PHOTO: IANS

Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor heaved a huge sigh of relief on Wednesday after he was discharged in the case relating to the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

"Justice has been done at last," he said. "This will allow all of us in the family to mourn Sunanda in peace.

He added: "I would like to express my humble thanks to Judge Geetanjali Goel for her orders, discharging me from the charges levied by the Delhi Police, which I have consistently described as preposterous.

"This brings a significant conclusion to the long nightmare which had enveloped me after the tragic passing of my wife Sunanda.

"I have weathered dozens of unfounded accusations and media vilification patiently, sustained by my faith in the Indian judiciary, which today stands vindicated."

Ms Pushkar was found dead on the evening of Jan 17, 2014, in a suite in a five-star hotel in New Delhi.

Her death was initially treated as suicide, but the police later said she had been murdered.

In 2018, they charged Mr Tharoor with abetment to suicide and cruelty to his spouse - a charge he denied.

When Special Judge Goel said that "the accused is discharged" on Wednesday, Mr Tharoor, who attended the court proceedings virtually, appeared relieved.

He said: "It had been seven and half years and it was a torture. I'm so grateful."

The 65-year-old, a former United Nations diplomat and Cabinet minister who represents the Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency in Kerala, married Ms Pushkar in 2010. It was the third marriage for both.

The couple were regulars on India's party circuit. But in early 2014, Ms Pushkar shocked her social media followers by accusing her husband of having a "rip-roaring affair" with a Pakistani journalist, which both Mr Tharoor and the journalist denied.

Ms Pushkar later told reporters that she planned to seek a divorce. But, within a day, the couple issued a statement on Facebook declaring that they were "happily married".

A day later, on Jan 17, Mr Tharoor said he found Ms Pushkar dead in the luxury Delhi hotel where they were staying. She was 52.

Mr Tharoor faced a barrage of accusations, mainly from his political rivals. In 2015, police in New Delhi said they had filed a preliminary murder case, without naming a suspect.

Three years later, they said they had "medico-legal and forensic evidence" tying Mr Tharoor to his wife's death.

Mr Tharoor called the charges "preposterous and baseless" and the product of a "malicious and vindictive campaign".

The Congress leader, seeking his discharge, told the court that evidence showed the death of Ms Pushkar was neither a suicide nor homicide.

The death should be considered an accident, he said, as Ms Pushkar had been struggling with various medical ailments at the time of her death.

"Not even a single witness" had made any allegations of dowry, harassment or cruelty against Mr Tharoor, his lawyer Vikas Pahwa had argued.

The lawyer also said a Special Investigation Team had exonerated the politician.

After years of investigation by the police, the prosecution failed to conclusively establish the cause of Ms Pushkar's death, the court was told.

The cause of Ms Pushkar's death is still unclear. The first post-mortem report suggested she may have died of a drug overdose, but subsequent reports have referred to "poisoning", "mysterious injection marks" and a "deep bite" on her palm.

Indo-Asian News Service

