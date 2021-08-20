Tharoor's 'Malayalis in Taliban video' tweet sparks row

Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor stirred controversy on Tuesday with his tweet about the presence of Malayalis among the rank and file of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Sharing a short video, reportedly of a Taliban fighter weeping in joy on reaching Kabul, Mr Tharoor tweeted that "it sounds as if there are at least two Malayali Taliban here - one who says 'samsaarikatte' around the 8-second mark & another who understands him!". Samsaarikatte in Malayalam means shall I speak.

However, another Twitterati debunked the inference of the Malayali connection from the language spoken in the video.

He clarified that it was Brahvi language, which sounds similar to Dravidian languages and spoken in the Zabul province of Afghanistan.

Mr Tharoor was far from fully convinced about that theory, reported The Hindu.

"Interesting explanation. Will leave it to the linguists to figure this one out," he said.

"But there have indeed been misguided Malayalis who joined the Taliban, so that possibility cannot be ruled out entirely."

This only further infuriated a large section of social media users, especially Malayalis.

A Twitter user derided Mr Tharoor for forcing the entire Malayali community to defend themselves from being branded terrorist sympathisers.

"Why don't you leave us alone," he raged.

Mr Tharoor was also accused of fuelling "fascistic right wing accounts".

The highly articulate academic and author-turned-politician with a huge social media following then said it is because he is the MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala's capital, that he is aware of the situation.

In the past, he was approached by Kerala women whose daughters were stuck in Afghanistan after "having been taken there by their misguided husbands," Mr Tharoor wrote, adding that he had also arranged a meeting with India's then external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on this issue.

"Obviously, it's as an MP that I am aware of the situation," he wrote.

Mr Tharoor later shared a news article about Ms Nimisha Fathima, a Malayali woman who landed in an Afghanistan jail following the killing of her Islamic State of Iraq and Syria fighter-husband a couple of years ago and wrote: "I am sure all those who decried my tweet about the possibility of Malayalis in the Taliban will now notice the ones who were released from the government's prisons."

The Matrubhumi news article that Mr Tharoor shared said that the Taliban released over 5,000 prisoners - mostly belonging to the Taliban and Al Qaeda - from Kabul jails over the past few days.

It said there were eight Malayalis among those who were freed, including Ms Nimisha.

Indo-Asian News Service