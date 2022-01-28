Frozen to death chasing American dream

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers searching the area where the Indian family of four froze to death near Emerson, close to the border with the United States. PHOTO: REUTERS

The four members of a Gujarati family who froze to death on the United States-Canada border on Jan 20 belonged to Dingucha village in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district, from where many are believed to have similarly tried to chase the American dream.

India's Free Press Journal reported that officials identified the four as Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel, 35, his wife Vaishali, 33, daughter Vihanngi, 12, and three-year-old son Dharmik.

They are believed to have paid Rs65 lakh ($117,000) to an Indian agent to take them to the US without valid visas.

The publication said they were part of a global human smuggling racket that took a large group of Gujaratis from Dingucha to the US via Canada.

All of them had stayed in Winnipeg, the capital of the Canadian province of Manitoba, for some months before they were taken across the border into the US.

Locals in Dingucha said members of at least four other families are unaccounted for. "We have sent an e-mail to (India's) Ministry of External Affairs for details and photos of the dead for confirmation," said an elderly man in Dingucha. "We have also established contact with our friends in Canada who have reached Manitoba to assist the Canadian authorities."

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the large group from Dingucha village had walked for over 11 hours in the freezing cold, hovering around -40 deg C, to the US border.

Mr Jagdish and his family got separated from the group during the night in the biting cold.

Their bodies were found 12 metres inside the Canada side of the border near Emerson town in Manitoba.

They had got caught in a blizzard and in the words of the RCMP spokesperson "faced not only the cold weather but endless fields, large snowdrifts and complete darkness".

RCMP assistant commissioner Jane MacLatchy called the incident "an absolute and heartbreaking tragedy".

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said "it was an absolutely mind-blowing story". He added: "It's so tragic to see a family die like that, victims of human traffickers... and of people who took advantage of their desire to build a better life. This is why we are doing all we can to discourage people from crossing the border in an irregular or illicit manner. We know there are great risks in doing so."

RCMP said its officers started search operations after they were told by the US Customs and Border Protection about the arrest of a group of people who had crossed into the US from Canada.

The US agents said they had stopped a 15-passenger van about 1km from the international border and found two undocumented Indian nationals in it. The van's 47-year-old driver Steve Shand, from Florida, was arrested and charged with human smuggling.

At the same time, five more Indians - all Gujaratis - were arrested not far from where the van was stopped by the US border agents.

The five told investigators that they walked across the border from Canada and were to be picked up by someone on the US side. One of them revealed that he fraudulently got a student visa to enter Canada and then the US.

A man and a woman among the five suffered frostbite and were taken to hospital. The woman was later airlifted to another hospital to have her hand amputated.

All the seven Indians were found wearing the same clothes - black winter coats with fur-trimmed hoods, black gloves, black balaclavas and insulated rubber boots - which were provided by Shand, according to documents filed in the US district court in Minnesota.

US authorities believe Shand is part of a wider human smuggling network as three incidents of human smuggling - on Dec 12, Dec 22 and Jan 12 - were reported from the same area where he was arrested.

US customs department figures reveal that the number of illegal crossovers from Canada has gone up by three times in the last three years. Most of the infiltrators are Mexicans, followed by Haitians and Indians.

According to India Today, a section of Gujaratis has developed an obsession with working and living in the US in the last few years.

Many business families, especially from the Patel community, have settled in the US in the last half-century. They are engaged in the hospitality business, trade of essential commodities as well as gems and jewellery.

A Patel leader told the publication that the Gujaratis find the US more lucrative than any other country since there are "Gujarati ghettos" in many parts of the US.

"As they are wealthy, they are ready to pay any amount to go to the US for the bright future of their children," he said.

Former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel blamed the "lack of opportunities" in India for the human trafficking racket.

"Why do folks go to the US, Canada and Australia? There is a lack of alternatives here. They do not have jobs, regardless of working skills. For this reason, they spend enormous amounts and take plenty of risks to try and emigrate to the US," he said on Jan 23 at a community function.

Mr Jagdish's family reportedly planned to land in North Dakota and proceed from there. They had saved money for the trip for over a decade.

A villager told Vibes of India that Mr Jagdish had wanted to move with his family to the US for many years and that more than half of his family members from the village are currently settled in the US.

The Gujarat Crime Investigation Department has taken up the investigation into how Mr Jagdish and his family reached Canada.

The police have detained six people, who were running a travel and tourism company in the state, in connection with the case.

"We are now trying to nab the human traffickers who managed to send this family and others abroad via illegal channels," said police officer A.K Jhala in Gandhinagar.

