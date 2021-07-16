Third wave 'imminent'

As images and videos of maskless tourists inundate social media, the threat of a third wave of Covid-19 infections looms large in India.

In view of the upcoming festivals like the Kanwar Yatra which sees a mass gathering and the rise in travellers to popular destinations, several experts have warned against the easing of restrictions.

Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimmage where Lord Shiva devotees travel either on foot or bicycle to fetch the holy water of the Ganga from Uttarakhand's Haridwar to their village shrines in north India. This year the yatra is scheduled to start on July 25.

"The third wave is inevitable and imminent," the Indian Medical Association (IMA) warned on Monday, as global evidence and history of pandemics suggest. The top doctors' body expressed concern over the lax attitude of the people and the government for allowing events that may turn into superspreaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too urged the people not to compromise on Covid protocols.

In a virtual interaction on Tuesday with the chief ministers of eight north-eastern states that have seen a surge in Covid cases, he said: "It is not right to have huge crowds in hill stations and markets without masks. We all need to work together to stop the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic."

Emphasising the need to accelerate the vaccination drive, he also stressed on the need to keep an eye on every Covid variant.

India's coronavirus caseload of 30.91 million infections is the world's second-highest behind the United States. Its official tally of deaths is 410,784, many of them coming in a brutal second wave of infections in April and May.

On Tuesday, authorities reported 32,906 new cases - the lowest daily tally since mid-March - compared with some 400,000 a day at the height of the second wave.

The government last month launched a campaign to inoculate all adults, with a target of 950 million people by the end of the year, but the pace of the drive has faltered because of shortages of vaccines and various logistical hurdles, and only 8 per cent of the target is fully vaccinated.

Dr V.K. Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog, a government public policy think tank, said the world is witnessing a third wave and the government has to ensure that it doesn't hit India.

"PM clearly said that we should focus on keeping the third wave at bay, instead of discussing when it would come in India," he told ANI.

However, Dr Vipin Srivastava, a senior physicist who was pro-vice chancellor of the University of Hyderabad, said on Monday that the third wave set in on July 4.

He added that the pattern of cases and deaths appears to be similar to what it was during the first week of February this year when the second wave started to hit India.

Other experts have predicted that the third wave is likely to hit India by October, according to a Reuters survey conducted between June 3 to 17 of 40 healthcare specialists, doctors, scientists, virologists, epidemiologists and professors from around the world.

Three of the 24 experts said the wave can hit as early as next month, while 12 predicted September.

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences director Dr Randeep Guleria said the third wave will be "more controlled, as cases will be much less because more vaccinations would have been rolled out and there would be some degree of natural immunity from the second wave".

On Sunday, The Indian Express reported that the reproductive number, or R, an indicator of how fast the Covid-19 pandemic is spreading, has increased in India for the first time since the middle of April.

This could be an early signal of an impending potential surge in the number of cases.

Reuters, Indo-Asian News Service