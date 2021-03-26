Thousands flout Covid-19 restrictions to celebrate Holi

A man shields himself from women, who playfully beat him with bamboo sticks, during Lathmar Holi celebrations in Barsana, a town in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday.

Thousands of revellers defied Covid-19 prevention protocols and social distancing norms to celebrate the Hindu festival, which marks the advent of spring in India, in villages and towns around Mathura in the northern state and some other parts of the country.

Holi actually falls on March 29 when people all around the country will throw coloured powder and splash water at each other.

Lathmar, celebrated in the days before Holi, means playing with sticks. In the festival, men try to smear women with colour, who protect themselves with lathis or sticks.