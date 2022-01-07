Three arrested for fake auction of women

Police in Mumbai said on Wednesday that they have arrested three people involved with an online app that shared pictures of Muslim women for a virtual "auction" in an apparent case of communal harassment.

Photos of dozens of women were used without their consent and doctored to create an open source app called Bulli Bai - a derogatory term to describe Muslim women - on the GitHub platform before it was taken down.

The Mumbai police, who are investigating the case, said they have arrested three people, two 21-year-old men and an 18-year-old woman.

On Tuesday, they arrested Vishal Kumar, an engineering student, in Bengaluru and Shweta Singh in Uttarakhand.

On Wednesday, they arrested Mayank Rawat, also a student in Uttarakhand.

"A few more people have been detained for questioning. We will investigate this case to its logical end," Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home Satej Patel told the BBC.

Mumbai Police said Shweta was using a fake Twitter handle to upload hate posts and objectionable photos and comments. People associated with her followed the same ideology.

She was allegedly working on the instructions of her friend based in Nepal who went by the name Giyou.

The police are probing his role and that of others who were involved with her.

"We are investigating whether this was part of a larger conspiracy," Mumbai's Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said.

"It's too early to say who made the app and what their motive is."

Photographs of several prominent Muslim journalists and activists were uploaded on the Bulli Bai app without their permission and put on "sale" in a fake auction.

Among those targeted were several Muslim journalists, including Ms Ismat Ara who filed and then shared on social media a police complaint that said the app was "clearly aimed at insulting Muslim women".

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) described the app as "absolutely chilling" and urged Indian authorities to take action.

"To do nothing would be to condone an extremely violent form of harassment, a form of intimidation that discriminates against an entire sector of the journalistic community and exposes those targeted to potential physical attacks," RSF's Daniel Bastard said.

In July last year, an app and website called Sulli Deals created profiles of more than 80 Muslim women - using photos they uploaded online - and described them as "deals of the day".

The GitHub platform shut it down later.

Though the police began an investigation in the Sulli Deals case, no one has been charged.

"Our investigation is in its premature stages, so we can't say yet whether Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals are connected," Mr Nagrale said.

Reuters, AFP