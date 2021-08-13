Three transplants later, man has 5 kidneys

A 41-year-old Chennai resident suffering from severe hypertension, who underwent a third renal transplant, walked out of the Madras Medical Mission (MMC) hospital on Tuesday with five kidneys.

After his first post-operation check-up, the surgeons said he is recovering well.

The transplant team also said they were now confident that a third renal transplant constitutes a valid therapeutic option for selected patients, reported The Times of India.

The man underwent a third renal transplant surgery at MMC on July 10.

In 1994, when he was 14, his kidneys failed, prompting the first transplant. The second was in 2005 and he had moved around till 2017 with four kidneys, including his two original ones.

But, for the next four years, he had to be strapped to a dialysis machine three times a week. In patients with chronic kidney disorder, the kidneys stop filtering body waste through urine. As the disease progresses, the kidneys' function is taken over by the dialysis machine.

"His first and second transplants failed due to his uncontrolled hypertension," said transplant surgeon S. Saravanan. "To complicate things, he underwent a triple bypass surgery to remove blocks in the heart in March at our hospital."

The third transplant Dr Saravanan and the team at MMC did in July was complex as there was not much space within his body cavity for them to work on.

During a transplant, the donor kidney is usually kept next to the native kidney and the renal artery is attached to the external celiac artery, renal vein to the external celiac vein and the ureter to the bladder.

However, the MMC team of doctors faced several challenges due to lack of space for the new kidney.

Another issue was the lack of blood vessels to attach to the new kidney and the problem of the patient's tendency to develop too many antibodies due to previous surgeries.

Dr Saravanan told IANS: "There were four challenges in performing this surgery - lack of space for the new kidney in the retroperitoneum, lack of width on the blood vessels to connect the renal artery and vein, the bladder was scattered with earlier surgeries and the patient tended to develop a lot of antibodies from the earlier surgeries and plasmapheresis (filtering the blood) had to be performed before placing the new kidney."

During the surgery on July 10, the doctors decided to place the new kidney close to the intestine and connect the blood vessels closer to the arteries and veins of the heart. The renal artery was connected at the point of bifurcation of the aorta and the renal vein was linked to inferior vena cava (largest vein going into the heart).

"The new kidney was placed high above in the abdominal cavity, right next to the intestine as opposed to the conventional approach," said Dr Saravanan. "The transperineal approach (through the gut), a type of surgery rarely performed even globally, was what saved the day for my patient.

"This is such an uncommon surgery that I have yet to see a paper published in India on this."

The doctors said that the reason for not removing the old kidneys to make space for the new one is because the patient could bleed profusely and may have required blood transfusion, which could lead to antibodies and rejection of the new kidney.

The team said that they will continue to closely monitor the man's condition for a few more months to ensure his immune system does not fight the new organ and his blood pressure does not cause trouble again.

