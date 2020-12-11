TIME Kid of the Year hopes to be as powerful as Indira Gandhi

TIME magazine has put an Indian-American teen "scientist and inventor", Gitanjali Rao, on its first Kid of the Year cover.

The 15-year-old was selected from a field of more than 5,000 nominees for her "astonishing work using technology to tackle issues ranging from contaminated drinking water to opioid addiction and cyberbullying".

Gitanjali lives in Lone Tree, Colorado, with her parents Bharathi and Ram Rao.

Wearing a white lab coat over a casual dress and sporting a bunch of medals hanging from lanyards, Gitanjali is pictured on the cover of TIME edition dated Dec 4.

Seated on a white block, her shoulder-length hair blowing in the wind, Gitanjali cuts an image of cool confidence in a year that has been headlined by scientific breakthroughs.

"Even over video chat, her brilliant mind and generous spirit shone through, along with her inspiring message to other young people: Don't try to fix every problem, just focus on one that excites you," wrote Gitanjali's interviewer Angelina Jolie, the actress and activist.

The young girl's latest innovation is Kindly, an app and a Chrome extension, which uses machine learning technology to detect early traces of cyberbullying. "I started to hard-code in some words that could be considered bullying, and then my engine took those words and identified words that are similar," she explained to Jolie.

"You type in a word or a phrase, and it's able to pick up if it's bullying, and it gives you the option to edit it or send it the way it is.

"The goal is not to punish. Instead, it gives you the chance to rethink what you're saying."

Gitanjali told Jolie that "Marie Curie (physicist and chemist who conducted pioneering research on radioactivity) is my greatest inspiration since I was in grade 2. Apart from that, my parents have been a huge support. My grandparents and family members from India have supported me."

Her " biggest inspiration from India is (former prime minister) Indira Gandhi". Said Gitanjali: "We share the same birthday (Nov 19). It is humbling. Her work and her leadership is something that I hope to embody someday.

"She is a passionate role model for me and I hope to follow in her footsteps someday and be as powerful as she was."

Gitanjali also talked about her love for Bollywood movies and how much she admires the work of actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

"I watch Indian films with subtitles. I did recently meet Shah Rukh Khan who was the most exciting and selfless person I ever talked to. I did a Ted Talk that he hosted. It was such an amazing opportunity. I will definitely continue to follow his work," she said.

She also said: "Priyanka Chopra recently tweeted me out. Her work not only in terms of acting but being a UNICEF ambassador, working with a lot of students everywhere and being such an amazing role model and activist, is inspiring."

Indo-Asian News Service