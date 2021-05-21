Together in birth and death

Mr Gregory Raymond Raphael (right) and wife Soja grieving with their older son Nelfred at the St Luke's cemetery in Meerut after the burial of their twins Joefred and Ralfred. PHOTO: GREGORY RAYMOND RAPHAEL

On May 13, Mr Gregory Raymond Raphael and wife Soja, both teachers at the St Thomas School in Meerut, a city in Uttar Pradesh, received a call saying their 24-year-old son Joefred Varghese Gregory had died due to Covid-19.

Mr Joefred's twin Ralfred was at the same hospital battling for his life, and the parents said when they talked to him, Mr Ralfred immediately sensed something was wrong.

"Maa, you are hiding something. Something has happened and you are not telling me," Mr Ralfred told his mother feebly, reported the Indian Express. The following day, Mr Ralfred also succumbed to Covid-19.

Born three minutes apart on April 23, 1997, the two brothers - hard-working and devoted to the family - died within hours of each other.

"Our family is broken. Covid took away my sons who had never harmed anyone in their entire lives," said Mr Raphael, who has another son, the eldest Nelfred.

Mr Raphael, who moved with Soja from Kerala after their marriage in the early '90s and settled in Meerut, said the twins developed fever on April 24, a few hours after they celebrated their birthday, which lasted several days.

"They took medication but their condition deteriorated," he said.

On May 1, both were admitted to the Anand Hospital in Meerut after their oxygen saturation levels began dipping. They were eventually put on ventilator support in the intensive care unit.

On May 10, after the two tested negative, the parents were hopeful.

"Three days later, our world came crashing down when Joefred died," said Mr Raphael.

"I had a sixth sense that Ralfred would not make it. Simply because they were inseparable."

The brothers did most things together.

They went to the same college (Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences in Coimbatore). They studied the same subject (B. Tech). They wore matching clothes and they trimmed their beards the same way.

Both 1.82m tall, they worked in Hyderabad - Mr Joefred with Accenture and Mr Ralfred with Hyundai Mobis. They had plans to go abroad.

"They were very good. The entire family is good. And all three brothers loved each other," said Mr Sumit, a neighbour who grew up with the brothers.

The staff at Anand Hospital also recalled their bond.

"They were fit, well-built. The hospital staff and the doctors tried our best," said Dr Munesh Pandit, the administrator.

When Covid-19 struck India, Mr Joefred returned to Meerut and worked from home. Mr Ralfred had gone to Meerut on leave in April after he injured his arm.

"Whatever happened to one, happened to the other too. It has been like this since they were born," said Mr Raphael. "The twins had a lot of plans for us. They wanted to give us a better life.

"As teachers, we have struggled a lot to bring up the children well and they wanted to give us back, everything from money to happiness. Before they died, they were planning to leave for South Korea and then, perhaps, Germany for work."

The death of the twins is among the most crushing stories in India's fierce Covid-19 second wave that has seen many dying from oxygen shortage.

Destiny brought them together to the Raphael family and the pandemic took them away.

"We were five of us and now we are just three left," said Mr Raphael.

Nelfred had also tested positive along with his twin brothers on April 24 but he recovered.

The family has been holding prayer meetings, seeking to find strength.

However, Mr Raphael admitted: "My faith in the Almighty has been shaken. My sons were pure and did not deserve this

"They would massage my legs whenever I had aches. They liked being at home, doing household chores, even cooking. My eldest son now keeps telling my wife and me that we cannot leave him.

"I hope the two brothers are at peace, together."

Every day, he said, he visits the graveyard.

Beneath a young neem tree, Mr Joefred and Mr Ralfred are buried in two coffins but one grave.

Indo-Asian News Service

