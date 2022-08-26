Tomato flu outbreak spreads to four states

An outbreak of a new viral infection referred to as tomato flu, first detected in children in Kerala in May, has now spread to three other states.

The Hindustan Times reported that Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Odisha have also reported cases of tomato flu. Business news site Mint reported that more than 100 cases of the flu were recorded in the country among children below the age of nine.

Tomato flu was first reported in Kollam district in Kerala on May 6 and then spread to other areas of the state - Anchal, Aryankavu and Neduvathur.

Scientists are still trying to identify exactly what this virus is. It has been referred to as tomato flu because of the painful red blisters it produces on the body, and it is very contagious.

Children are particularly vulnerable because it spreads easily through close contact, such as via nappies, touching unclean surfaces or putting things in mouths.

The symptoms of this rare viral infection include high fever, body ache, swollen joints and fatigue. Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration are among other symptoms reported by some patients.

"The rare viral infection is in an endemic state and is not life-threatening. However, because of the dreadful experience of the Covid-19 pandemic, vigilant management is neede to prevent further outbreaks," according to an article in the medical journal Lancet.

Doctors say diagnosing tomato flu is difficult because its symptoms are very similar to those of Covid, chikungunya and dengue fever.

The latter two are common in India during the rainy season and are spread by mosquitoes. Chikungunya is particularly widespread in Kerala.

The Lancet article says tomato flu might be an after-effect of chikungunya or dengue fever in children rather than a viral infection.

It adds: "The virus might also be a new variant of the viral hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), a common infectious disease targeting mostly children aged one to five years and immunocompromised adults, and some case studies have even shown HFMD in immunocompetent adults."

Dr Dhiren Gupta, senior consultant at the Sir Gangaram hospital in New Delhi, said: "It looks like it's a form of HFMD with additional symptoms of joint pains and high-grade fever. Anyway HFMD itself is a syndrome that can be caused by different enteroviruses.

"Symptoms vary from type of virus, age group and immunity status of the patient. In general, it's not life-threatening to the general population."

India's Central government sent out an advisory on Tuesday that said: "The disease, which seems to be a variant of HFMD, occurs mainly in children under 10 years of age but it can occur in adults, too."

The advisory added that children must be educated about the signs, symptoms and side effects of the tomato flu.

It pointed out that although tomato flu shows symptoms similar to other viral infections such as fever, fatigue, body aches and rashes on the skin, it is not related to SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox, dengue or chikungunya.

It also highlighted that there should be isolation for five to seven days from the onset of any symptoms to prevent the spread of infection to other children or adults.

Listing out preventive measures, the advisory said people should avoid immediate contact with the infected person. Parents should tell their children not to hug or touch other children who are having fever or rash symptoms.

"Encourage your children to stop sucking their thumb or finger. Encourage the child to use a handkerchief if they have a runny nose or cough."

The advisory said the blisters should not be rubbed or scratched. "Use warm water to clean the skin or for bathing the child. Take a nutritious, balanced diet to boost immunity. It is essential to get enough rest and sleep to promote healing," it added.

Indo-Asian News Service

"The rare viral infection is in an endemic state and is not life-threatening. However, because of the dreadful experience of the Covid-19 pandemic, vigilant management is needed to prevent further outbreaks."

- Medical journal Lancet