Top court backs Modi's job quota for 'economically weaker'

India's Supreme Court has endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move to reserve 10 per cent of government jobs and seats in educational institutions for "economically weaker" people who don't fall in other affirmative action categories.

A five-judge bench said on Monday that the government's decision in 2019 didn't violate the constitution and the reservation system could be extended to any weaker class in society.

The verdict could yield political benefits for Mr Modi at a time when he is aggressively campaigning for elections in Himachal Pradesh and his home state Gujarat.

Delhi air quality improves

Ending days of severe pollution, the quality of air in Delhi improved from "very poor" to the "poor" category on Wednesday owing to favourable wind speed at night, sporadic rains in adjoining states and a considerable drop in emissions from stubble burning.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 260 - a drop of 112 points from the 372 reading on Tuesday.

It was also the lowest since the Deepavali festive period when the AQI was 259 on Oct 23, official data showed.

Row erupts after Sudha Murthy touches right-wing leader's feet

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy, the mother-in-law of UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is at the centre of a controversy after a video of her apparently touching the feet of right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide went viral.

Mr Bhide was in the news recently for refusing to speak to a journalist who was not wearing a bindi.

Mrs Sudha is from Sangli in Maharashtra where she was attending a promotional event for her book.

While many marvelled at her courteous gesture, her aide confirmed that she did not know who Mr Bhide was and bowed out of respect for a senior person.

India says Russia oil deal advantageous as Yellen visits Delhi

India will continue buying Russian oil because it benefits the country, India's foreign minister said on Tuesday after meeting his Russian counterpart for the fifth time this year.

Mr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is visiting Moscow for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

His trip comes as United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits New Delhi this week to hold talks with Indian officials, including possibly on capping Russian oil prices.

Mr Jaishankar also said that India and Russia were expanding their trade ties.

India unveils logo and website of next year's G20 summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme and website of India's Group of 20 (G20) presidency next year.

India will hold about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors and at multiple locations across India next year.

"It would be one of the highest-profile international gatherings to be hosted by the country," said the Ministry of External Affairs.

The G20 logo shows the Earth sitting atop a lotus flower with seven petals to represent the seven continents and seven universal musical notes.

Celebrity jeweller loses UK extradition appeal

Fugitive Indian jeweller Nirav Modi on Wednesday lost an appeal against extradition to his homeland where he is accused of defrauding one of the country's largest banks of US$1.8 billion ($2.25 billion).

He was allowed to appeal against the original extradition ruling on mental health grounds and his right not to face inhuman treatment.

But in a ruling on Wednesday, two UK judges said they were "not satisfied that Mr Modi's mental condition and the risk of suicide are such that it would be either unjust or oppressive to extradite him".

Cheetahs brought from Namibia adjusting well

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the cheetahs brought from Namibia and kept at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh were healthy and adjusting well.

He took to social media to share the news about the big cats in their new home and released a video of two cheetahs running around.

In September, eight cheetahs - five females and three males - were flown from Windhoek in Namibia to Madhya Pradesh in a customised cargo plane.

Cheetahs are back in India seven decades after they were declared extinct in the country.

Indian sailors on vessel detained in Equatorial Guinea

A Norwegian oil vessel detained by Equatorial Guinea on Aug 8 has 16 sailors from India out of its 26 crew.

They are in custody and have reached out to their families in India for help.

According to them, the Norwegian ship Heroic Idun, which filled crude oil from the AKPO Terminal in Nigeria, was intercepted by a Guinea naval ship when it set sail.

The crew were then detained on suspicion of crude oil piracy. The Indian government is making efforts to secure the release of the crew.

First private sector rocket Vikram-S to launch in November

In what will be India's maiden space launch by the private sector, Skyroot Aerospace is expected to launch next week a demonstration flight with the Vikram-S launch vehicle.

The mission will be historic since rockets in the country have been the domain of the public sector with the Indian Space Research Organisation leading the development, design and launch of space missions.

Tirumala temple owns 10 tonnes gold among $43b assets

Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, the world's richest Hindu temple, owns assets of over Rs2.5 lakh crore ($43 billion) including 10.25 tonnes of gold.

The assets of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which governs the ancient hill shrine, includes land parcels, buildings, cash and gold deposits given as offerings by devotees.

The temple body owns land and buildings in different parts of India. According to officials, TTD revenues are increasing due to the rise in cash and gold offerings made by devotees.

IndiGo grounds 30 aircraft due to supply disruptions

Interglobe Aviation, the operator of India's top airline IndiGo, on Monday said it grounded about 30 aircraft - or around 10 per cent of its fleet - due to global supply chain disruptions.

"While it is our immediate priority to deploy adequate capacity to serve our customers, we are actively engaged with our OEM (original equipment manufacturer) partners to work on mitigation measures that should ensure the continuity of our network and operations," the company said.

The airline had a fleet of 279 aircraft as of end September.