Top court halts demolition drive

India's Supreme Court has stepped in to stop the authorities from demolishing illegal shops and walls around a mosque in a predominantly-Muslim area of New Delhi, near the site of clashes between Hindus and Muslims last weekend.

At least 20 people were arrested in connection with the clashes which erupted during a procession at a Hindu festival.

Local police and paramilitary forces were present on Wednesday in Jahangirpuri, a residential area that is home to scores of low-income Muslim families, when bulldozers razed shops and walls.

A three-judge panel ordered a stay on tearing down structures in Jahangirpuri, which was led by a civic authority. It followed a petition stating that municipal authorities did not alert local shopkeepers about the demolition drive.

"My entire shop is ruined. Equipment and bikes have all been destroyed in the demolition drive," said Ashu, who gave only his first name.

India in recent weeks witnessed a rise in small-scale religious clashes.

Earlier this month, several homes and shops were torn down in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in the aftermath of communal violence on the day of another Hindu festival.

Reuters