Top court orders probe of government's alleged use of Pegasus spyware

India's Supreme Court has ordered a panel of experts to investigate whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration used the Pegasus spyware for surveillance against opposition leaders, activists, tycoons, judges and journalists.

The top court's bench of three judges headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said in its order on Wednesday that the possible violation of citizens' right to privacy and free speech compelled it to seek out the truth in the matter.

The government cannot always get a "free pass" by using the argument of national security, the order added.

Probe against students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

Police have launched an investigation after several hundred students in Kashmir celebrated India's recent defeat by Pakistan in the cricket World Cup.

Around 300 students in two Srinagar medical colleges gathered in two hostels to watch the match last Sunday and burst into celebrations when Pakistan crushed India in Dubai.

On Tuesday, police opened two investigations under the Unlawful Prevention Activities Act (UAPA) and raided one of the hostels, but no one was detained.

India rejects net zero carbon emissions target

India on Wednesday rejected calls to announce a net zero carbon emissions target and said it was more important for the world to lay out a pathway to reduce such emissions and avert a dangerous rise in global temperatures.

India, the world's third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States, is under pressure to announce plans to become carbon neutral by mid-century or thereabouts at next week's climate conference in Glasgow.

But Environment Secretary R.P.Gupta said that announcing net zero was not the solution to the climate crisis.

Bollywood stars, Indian celebrities launch NFTs amid global craze

ndian celebrities from Bollywood and cricket are increasingly launching digital memorabilia through non-fungible tokens (NFT), hoping to rake in thousands of dollars by cashing in on growing interest in such assets.

NFTs are a type of digital asset which use blockchain to record the ownership of items such as images, videos and other collectibles. Their roaring popularity has baffled many but the explosive growth shows no sign of abating.

Kalamandalam admits girl students for first time in 90 years

Kerala Kalamandalam that teaches the globally recognised art form of Kerala - Kathakali - has for the first time admitted girl students.

In class 7, out of the 10 students admitted, nine are girls.

Kathakali is a highly masculine art form with even the female characters being portrayed by men.

Unnatural deaths of elephants in Assam

A lactating elephant died due to electrocution in Golaghat district last Sunday, registering unnatural deaths of two pachyderms in 10 days in Assam.

On Oct 15, a six-year-old elephant was found dead in a paddy field at Shantipara under Kanyakuchi Reserve Forest in Goalpara district.

At least 13 elephants have been killed this year in various parts of Assam by illegal electric fences put up by farmers to protect their crops.

School girl turns to YouTube for delivering baby at home

A 17-year-old schoolgirl in Kerala delivered a baby at her home on Oct 20 while watching YouTube for guidance.

According to doctors, the mother and child are fine.

A police officer at the Kondotty police station in Malappurram district told IANS that a 22-year-old man, who was allegedly having an affair with the girl, has been arrested.

Train turns back to save woman, newborn

The Ananda Vihar-Bhuvaneshwar Sampark Kranti Express was reversed on Wednesday to enable a woman to deliver a baby.

The train, en route to Bhubaneshwar from Tata Nagar, went back 2.5km to Khasmahal station, where a railways medical team rushed Ms Ranu Das to the Sadar Hospital in Khasmahal.

She later delivered a baby girl.

500,000 people sing Kannada songs to spread love for language

In a unique programme to promote the Kannada language, the Karnataka government called upon 500,000 people across the state to simultaneously sing three songs on Thursday.

The programme was organised ahead of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations to mark unification of all Kannada speaking regions.

Man orders iPhone, gets soap bar

A man from Kerala ordered an Apple iPhone 12 from Amazon but received a bar of soap and a coin instead earlier this month.

Mr Noorul Ameen later told Mathrubhumi.com that his account has been credited with the Rs 70,900 he paid to buy the phone using an Amazon Pay card.

Ganguly quits director post to avoid conflict of interest

Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly quit his position as a director of Indian Super League football club ATK Mohun Bagan on Wednesday.

His move is seen as a bid to avoid conflict of interest as RPSG group, which owns Mohun Bagan, won the rights for the new Indian Premier League cricket team Lucknow on Monday.