Tourism resumes in Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmiri boys take a selfie inside the Mughal Garden on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, after the Union Territory's authorities announced the reopening of all gardens and parks for the general public from Wednesday.

Mr Baseer Ahmad Khan, Adviser to the Lieutenant Governor, said that tourists will have to follow the Covid-19 safety measures, such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and using sanitisers, to visit these places

Tourism activities will now resume in Jammu and Kashmir after four months of coronavirus lockdown.

The Union Territory's tourism sector has been financially hit for almost a year since the shutdowns began last August following the scrapping of Article 370.