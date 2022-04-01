Transport minister rolls into parliament in hydrogen-powered car

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday rode to Parliament in a green hydrogen-powered car - the first of its kind in India.

It was his way of making a statement that hydrogen is the future of fuel.

"Fuel prices are continuously rising in the international market and it is the common man who has to ultimately bear the brunt," he said while demonstrating the capabilities of the car outside his residence in New Delhi.

"Currently, we import Rs8 lakh crore of crude oil. If we want to become a self-reliant country, then we need to produce hydrogen-based fuel in India."

"To become atmanirbhar (self-reliant), we have introduced green hydrogen which is generated from water. This car is a pilot project. Now the manufacturing of green hydrogen will begin in the country."

The car can reportedly cover 600km on a full tank, which brings down the cost of travel to just Rs2 (3.6 cents) per kilometre. It also takes only five minutes to fill the tank.