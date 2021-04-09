Transport workers' strike affects normal life in Bengaluru

People walking with their belongings in Bengaluru on Wednesday after normal life was disrupted across Karnataka due to an indefinite strike called by the workers of the state's road transport corporations.

The workers, under the banner of the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees' League, are demanding better pay.

Many passengers in Bengaluru were stranded at major bus terminals. The busiest bus stations, including Majestic, wore a deserted look.

People in the city relied on autorickshaws, cabs, private buses and the metro to move about.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa requested the striking employees to get back to work.

"We have fulfilled eight of their nine demands," he said. "But they are adamant and have stopped buses and are creating trouble for the public. I appeal to them, get back to work, we can talk."