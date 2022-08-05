Union minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani riding a scooter to work on Wednesday with Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar in the pillion seat.

"Dropping @dr.bharatippawar Tai to office after a great start to the day with Tiranga Yatra," Ms Irani wrote in a caption for a video she posted on Instagram.

Ms Irani's video, which went viral, was posted in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on July 31 that the Har Ghar Tiranga (Tricolour in every house) movement would be held ahead of the India's Independence Day on Aug 15.

He appealed to citizens to use "tricolour" as their profile photo on social media between Aug 2 and 15.

Mr Modi tweeted: "It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (celebrations to mark the 75th year of India's independence), our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same."

The Har Ghar Tiranga movement will be held from Aug 13 to 15.