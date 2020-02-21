Trump's fans prepare for his arrival

Farmer Bussa Krishna is pumped up. His idol, United States President Donald Trump, will be visiting India from Monday for two days.

Last Monday, the 33-year-old kissed a statue of Mr Trump after offering prayers to it at his house in Jangaon district, about 120 kilometres from Hyderabad.

Mr Krishna is often regarded as the US President's biggest fan in India. To celebrate Mr Trump's birthday on June 14 last year, he installed the 1.82m statue at his house.

The Telangana farmer also regularly performs abhishek (a Hindu ritual) of the Trump statue with milk and worships Mr Trump's photo every day as well as Hindu gods and goddesses.

Mr Krishna, who lives alone, told the Hindustan Times that he decided to pray to Mr Trump after a Telangana software engineer, Mr Srinivas Kuchibhotla, was killed by a US Navy veteran at a bar in Kansas in a hate crime in February 2017.

"I was very much pained by the incident. I thought the only way the US President and his people could understand the greatness of Indians is to display our love and affection towards them," said Mr Krishna. "That is why I started worshipping Trump with a hope that the prayers would reach him one day."

Dismissing allegations that his bhakti for Trump is a mere publicity stunt, Mr Krishna said that he undertook the task of praying to the President in a bid to improve US-India relations.

"My love for him has transformed into reverence. That has given me immense happiness. Hence instead of praying to other gods, I started praying to him," Mr Krishna told Reuters.

"I am facing difficulties because of my relatives. They tell me that I am disgracing them in society. I told them: 'Just like you believe and worship Shiva, I believe and worship Trump.' Neither of us can stop the other from doing so."

Mr Krishna is not the only Indian who reveres Mr Trump, who is making his first visit to India.

In New Delhi, members of the Hindu Sena, a right-wing fringe group, have begun rehearsing a welcome song in the US President's honour.

"We like Donald Trump because he openly spoke about India's feelings," Hindu Sena leader Vishnu Gupta told Reuters.

"He openly said he would eliminate terrorism from its roots, that is why I am his fan."

Mr Trump and his wife Melania will start a high profile two-day visit to India in Ahmedabad, the home fief of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Feb 24.

He will also visit the home of independence hero Mahatma Gandhi and address an estimated 125,000 people at a rally. He is due in New Delhi the following day.

The rally, dubbed "Kem Chho Trump" (How are you, Trump?) will be held at the world's biggest cricket stadium, which can hold 110,000 spectators, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad which Mr Trump will inaugurate.

The rally will be along the lines of the "Howdy Modi" extravaganza he hosted for the Indian Prime Minister in Houston last September.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Mr Trump quoted Mr Modi as saying "millions and millions of people" would attend the rally.

The event provides Mr Trump, who was impeached in December, with the opportunity to woo the support of thousands of Indian-American voters ahead of the US presidential election in November.

Authorities in Ahmedabad expect to spend around Rs850 million (US$12 million) on preparations for Mr Trump's visit which is likely to last around three hours.

However, Mr Trump and his wife will be shielded from the sight of slums by a newly-built wall when he visits the city.

A senior government said the wall is being built for security reasons. But the contractor told Reuters the government "did not want the slum to be seen" when Mr Trump passes by on the ride in from Ahmedabad's airport.

"I've been ordered to build a wall as soon as possible, over 150 masons are working round-the-clock to finish the project," the contractor said.

The government official later conceded the wall is part of a "beautification and cleanliness" drive.

Whatever the reason, the 400-metre-long and 2.13m-high wall will prevent the US leader from getting a glimpse of a slum district that houses about 800 families.

Mr Trump, who has made a pledge to build a wall along the US border with Mexico a feature of his presidency, will reaffirm strategic ties that have been buffeted by trade disputes during his visit to India.

Since he took office in 2017, long-standing trade differences between the world's biggest democracies have come to the fore, with Mr Trump calling India the tariff king.

Mr Modi, who has tried to build a personal rapport with Mr Trump, is pulling out all the stops for his visit.

"We're not treated very well by India, but I happen to like Prime Minister Modi a lot. And he told me we'll have seven million people between the airport and the event (rally)," Mr Trump said.

