TV news anchor arrest drama

TV anchor Arnab Goswami seated in a police van after he was arrested on Wednesday. PHOTO: REUTERS

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers have condemned the arrest of a leading TV news anchor as an attack on the freedom of the press.

The arrested Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami is a vociferous supporter of the BJP.

He was arrested in Mumbai, Maharashtra, ruled by opposition parties, on Wednesday evening where the police lodged a fresh complaint against him of assault on a police officer.

He is under investigation in the May 2018 double-suicide case of architect Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud who were allegedly not paid for the work done at his TV channel's office. Reports said a suicide note blamed the anchor and two others for not paying fees of Rs54 million ($981,000).

Mumbai is part of Maharashtra, ruled by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress which is opposed to the BJP.

The Mumbai Police filed a complaint against Mr Goswami, two of his family members and two other unknown persons. They were accused of "obstructing, assaulting, abusing and intimidating a police officer on duty".

The development followed the dramatic arrest of the controversial Republic TV co-founder after a 15-minute fracas between a team of Mumbai Police and Raigad Police and the Goswami family at their home in Worli.

Mr Goswami was dragged from his home and bundled into a waiting police van which sped off to adjoining Alibaug in Raigad, around 100km from Mumbai.

Mr Goswami was arrested in the May 2018 double-suicide case of Mr Naik and his mother at their home in Alibaug.

The Maharashtra government ordered a fresh probe by the Criminal Investigation Department in May this year after which the case was reopened and culminated in the arrest of Mr Goswami.

Even as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party cried foul and protests were organised in several parts of the state, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh made it clear that action was taken according to the law and there was no political interference.

Top leaders of the MVA strongly defended the move and refuted the BJP charges of "witch-hunt" and "assault on freedom of the press".

Later in the day, Mr Goswami was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Alibaug Court where the police prosecutor Bhaskar Salvi sought his police custody for 14 days.

It was granted after a marathon five-hour hearing.

The arrest of Mr Goswami triggered outrage among Central government ministers in Delhi.

"The arrest of Arnab Goswami is an attack on the freedom of the press," said Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on Twitter.

Information Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted: "This is not the way to treat the press."

Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at the Congress party and its allies in Maharashtra for "misusing state power".

He said: "Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the fourth pillar of democracy.

"This attack on free press must be and will be opposed."

The Editors Guild of India condemned Mr Goswami's "sudden arrest" and called on Maharashtra's chief minister to ensure that he is "treated fairly and state power is not used against critical reporting by the media".

