Two die of shock after earthquake hits Assam

A woman collects water near a collapsed wall at an apartment block in Guwahati on Wednesday, after a strong earthquake hit Assam, damaging buildings.

Two people died of shock and at least 10 others suffered injuries after the magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit at a depth of 34km near the town of Dhekiajuli, 140km north of Guwahati.

"This earthquake was the biggest I can remember. There was first a big jolt and then a smaller one," said a police officer in the town.

People streamed into the streets in Guwahati fearing fresh tremors, with some saying the quake left cracks in their homes.

"Our entire multi-storeyed apartment has witnessed massive damage with roofs and walls caving in," said Mr Subham Hazarika, a businessman living in an upmarket apartment in Guwahati. "Luckily no one got injured."

The earthquake was felt across north-east India, Bihar, West Bengal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.