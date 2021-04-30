Two die of shock after earthquake hits Assam

30 Apr 2021 00:00 | Updated at: 30 Apr 2021 10:07

A woman collects water near a collapsed wall at an apartment block in Guwahati on Wednesday, after a strong earthquake hit Assam, damaging buildings.

Two people died of shock and at least 10 others suffered injuries after the magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit at a depth of 34km near the town of Dhekiajuli, 140km north of Guwahati.

"This earthquake was the biggest I can remember. There was first a big jolt and then a smaller one," said a police officer in the town.

People streamed into the streets in Guwahati fearing fresh tremors, with some saying the quake left cracks in their homes.

"Our entire multi-storeyed apartment has witnessed massive damage with roofs and walls caving in," said Mr Subham Hazarika, a businessman living in an upmarket apartment in Guwahati. "Luckily no one got injured."

The earthquake was felt across north-east India, Bihar, West Bengal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

 
 
Article Paywall 1
தடையற்ற சேவையைப் பெற, சந்தாதாரராகுங்கள்.
தொடக்க சலுகை - தனிநபர் பயன்பாட்டுக்கு மாதத்திற்கு $4.90 மட்டுமே! (ஒப்பந்தம் கிடையாது)
 
 
 
 
நாங்கள் தரமான செய்திகளை வழங்கவும் இந்த வட்டாரத்தில் தமிழ் வாசகர்களின் எண்ணிக்கையை அதிகரிக்கவும், நீங்கள் சந்தா சேர்வது உதவும்.
இன்றே சந்தாதாரராகுங்கள்!
 
இன்னும் ஒரு செய்தியை இலவசமாக வாசிக்க
தடையற்ற சேவைக்கு சந்தாதாரராகுங்கள். TM Icon
X

அதற்குள்ளாகவா? இந்தச் செய்திகளையும் படிக்கலாமே!

அதற்குள்ளாகவா?
இந்தச் செய்திகளையும் படிக்கலாமே!