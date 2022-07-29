Two men charged with murder of Sikh businessman

Canadian police arrested two men for the murder of businessman Ripudaman Singh Malik (right), who was acquitted in the case of the 1985 Air India bombing that killed 329 people.

Police found Mr Malik with gunshot wounds in Surrey, British Columbia, on July 14.

They could not establish a motive for the killing at the time but said it appeared to be targeted.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police's homicide investigation team on Wednesday said they charged 21-year-old Tanner Fox and 23-year-old Jose Lopez with first-degree murder of Mr Malik.

They did not have other details to share.

Mr Malik and co-accused Ajaib Singh Bagri, a sawmill worker in British Columbia, were acquitted in 2005.

The men had been charged for the attack on Air India Flight 182, which exploded over the Atlantic Ocean in 1985. It became one of history's deadliest bombings of a commercial airliner.

Mr Malik and Mr Bagri were also acquitted of charges related to the killing of two baggage handlers. The airport workers died when a suitcase bomb, alleged by police as designed to destroy another Air India jet over the Pacific Ocean, exploded at Japan's Narita airport.

Canadian police were criticised for their investigation of the attack.

The government apologised in 2010 to families of the victims, saying the authorities failed to act on information that could have prevented the attack or catch those responsible.

Canadian and Indian police have long claimed that the Air India bombing was conducted by Sikh extremists living in Canada as revenge on India for the 1984 assault on the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Sikhism's holiest shrine.

The raid on the Golden Temple, the Indian government said, was aimed at flushing out Sikh separatists.

