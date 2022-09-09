Tycoon's crash underlines poor road safety

The Mercedes car which crashed and (above) former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry who died in the accident. PHOTOS: IANS, REUTERS

India's Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said mindsets have to change to improve road safety.

"People think back-seat car passengers don't need belts. That is the problem. I don't want to make any comments on any accident but those in both front and back seats need to wear seat belts," he said at the International Automobile Exhibition's Global Summit - Nations As Brands.

His comments came in the wake of the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a car accident on Sunday. The 54-year-old died during a trip between Ahmedabad and Mumbai after the car he was in hit a divider on a bridge.

Images circulating on social media showed skid marks of the Mercedes veering off the road just next to a pothole. Airbags in the rear did not inflate.

Police investigations revealed that Mr Mistry was in the backseat and was not wearing a seat belt.

The car was speeding before it hit the road divider on a bridge over the Surya river on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.

"The accident of Cyrus Mistry is very unfortunate and a great shock to the country. He was a very good friend of mine," said Mr Gadkari.

"Our problem is that every year in our country, we have 500,000 accidents and 150,000 deaths. And out of these deaths, 65 per cent belong to the age group of 18 to 34.

"The Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway is dangerous. This is the only negative point in my ministry where we are expecting a lot of success but not in a good position.

"We are the second-largest road network in the world. But only 2 per cent are national highways... cities need ring roads.

"Both human and car populations are increasing."

While India has built the world's second-biggest road network spanning 5.89 million kilometres, its highways are often marred by shoddy construction and poor maintenance, reported Bloomberg.

Before the pandemic, there was one fatal road accident in India every four minutes - equal to 11 per cent of all crash-related deaths globally even though the nation accounts for just 1 per cent of the world's vehicles.

NDTV reported that a video shows Mr Mistry's Mercedes SUV speeding towards a checkpoint 20 minutes before the accident on a bridge over the Surya. The car hit a road divider on the bridge at Charoti Naka, around 135km from Mumbai.

Mr Mistry was travelling with his friend Darius Pandole, a former independent director at Tata Group, Darius' wife Anahita Pandole and brother Jehangir Pandole.

Mrs Anahita, a Mumbai-based gynaecologist, was driving the car. The police said she could have lost control of it while overtaking another vehicle at high speed and from the wrong side before hitting the road divider.

The three lanes on the road merge into two lanes on the bridge - another possible contributing factor of the accident.

Mr Mistry and Mr Jehangir, who was also in the backseat and not wearing a seat belt, were killed instantly. Autopsies found their deaths to be caused by "severe head trauma and multiple external and internal injuries to vital organs".

Mr Mistry suffered a head injury, which led to a haemorrhage, and severe chest injury.

The incident puts the focus back on the condition of Indian roads which are used by truck drivers to transport more than two-thirds of the nation's goods.

In 2020, India reported more than 3.6 million road accidents with 1.3 million fatalities, according to the Stanford Social Innovation Review.

Mr Gadkari said his ministry is working towards making six airbags compulsory in all cars.

"The same manufacturers put six airbags when they export those cars, so why do they put only four airbags in Indian cars? Don't our lives have any value?" he asked.

"An airbag costs only Rs900 ($16) and when the volume increases, the cost will only decrease."

Indo-Asian News Service