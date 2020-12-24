UK-made vaccine likely to get nod

India is likely to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use by next week, after its local manufacturer submitted additional data sought by authorities, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

This could be the first country to give the regulatory green light for the United Kingdom drugmaker's vaccine as the UK medicine regulator continues to examine data from the trials.

India, the world's biggest vaccine-making country, wants to start inoculating its citizens next month and is also considering emergency use authorisation applications for vaccines made by Pfizer and local company Bharat Biotech.

Getting vaccines to the world's second-most populous country with one of the highest infection rates will also be a big step in the battle against the pandemic.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is considered vital for lower-income countries and those in hot climates because it is cheaper, easier to transport and can be stored for long periods at normal fridge temperatures.

India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) reviewed the three applications on Dec 9 and sought more information from all the companies, including Serum Institute of India (SII), which is making the AstraZeneca shots.

SII, the world's biggest vaccine manufacturer, has now provided all the data, the two sources said.

The authorities are still waiting for more details from Pfizer, a government health adviser told a news briefing on Tuesday, while one of the sources said additional information is expected from Bharat Biotech soon.

Both sources said Indian health officials were in direct contact with their British counterparts over the AstraZeneca shot and there were "strong indications" an approval would come by next week.

The expected approval comes after data from AstraZeneca's late-stage trials in the UK and Brazil released earlier this month showed the vaccine had 62 per cent efficacy for trial participants given two full doses, but 90 per cent for a smaller sub-group given a half, then a full, dose.

The Indian regulator is only considering the two full-dose regimen despite it showing a lower success rate, the sources said.

"Serum is ready," said one of the sources. "Initially, we may get around 50 million to 60 million doses."

The sources declined to be named as deliberations were ongoing and the timeline could change.

CDSCO chief V.G. Somani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bharat Biotech and Pfizer declined to comment, while SII did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

India has not yet signed a vaccine supply deal with any company, but SII has already stockpiled more than 50 million doses of the AstraZeneca shot and plans to make a total of 400 million doses by July.

According to Bloomberg, Bharat Biotech has already produced about 10 million doses of its still-in-trials Covaxin shot, ahead of an anticipated roll-out by the middle of next year.

It has a current annual capacity of 300 million vaccines and expects the first 100 million to be deployed by India, which has partly financed the development.

