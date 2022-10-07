Uproar over Sajid's Bigg Boss appearance

Singer Sona Mohapatra has joined the many viewers who have objected to filmmaker Sajid Khan's appearance as a contestant on Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

She said Indian TV channels are a "depraved and sad lot".

Sajid's entrance into the house during the grand premiere on Saturday prompted viewers to call out the Colors TV channel and the show for giving him airtime amid the sexual assault allegations made against him by women from the entertainment industry during the #MeToo movement.

Sona tweeted: "This is #SajidKhan, now on a reality TV show. Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV, for children no less. #KailashKher? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo.

"Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved and sad lot."

She said in another tweet: "And of course the series' sleaze #VikasBehl and master of disgusting #SuhelSeth, all back on Indian TV."

The sexual assault allegations against Sajid include flashing at parties, asking actresses for nude photos as part of the casting process and watching porn in front of women.

He denied the accusations and no police case was brought against him. But he was suspended by the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association for a year.

Since Colors TV revealed the names of the housemates on Bigg Boss 16, thousands of people, many of them women, expressed their "disgust" and "anger" online at his inclusion.

The protest is partly due to the reach of Bigg Boss, considered India's most popular reality show with tens of billions of viewing hours.

During the Bigg Boss 16 premiere on Saturday, Sajid spoke about how his work suffered after the allegations.

He told Salman: "I did not have much work, have been at home for past four years. So, when the Colors team called me up, I decided I should come here and maybe learn something about myself.

"I have seen many ups and downs in my life and have been very low in past four years."

He blamed his downfall on his "arrogance", saying he started to believe he was infallible after a number of his films became hits.

"It's said that failure destroys people. But in my case, it was success that destroyed me," he said.

The fall from grace, he said, was God's way of telling him that he had to become a better person.

Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who has a huge fan following, said Sajid had her support. Salman played a video message from Shehnaaz, in which she said: "Hi, Sajid. You are going inside the Bigg Boss house and I am very happy for you.

"The way you always make the audience laugh on television and through your scripts, do the same in the reality show. Just spread smiles and please do not fight with anyone.

"Just entertain everyone and be real. My support is with you. Rock it, brother."

But Shehnaaz's support didn't go down well with her fans on social media. One of them tweeted: "I love #ShehnaazGiIl but I hate her for supporting #metoo culprit #SajidKhan. People like Sajid should be behind bars."

Another said: "The lowest point of today's premiere was Shehnaaz Gill coming out in full support of #SajidKhan. Extremely disappointing!"

Journalist Barkha Dutt tweeted that Sajid's inclusion showed "utter contempt for what so many women feel" and MeTooIndia - an unofficial account created by a journalist after the 2018 movement to amplify the voices of Indian survivors. She also wondered why the organisers were silent.

Colors TV and the show's official Twitter account have posted several hundred promotional tweets but have not responded to the criticism.

A petition to banish Sajid from the Bigg Boss house has already received more than 5,000 signatures. The petition said: "This is sickening and vile. It is extremely insulting and demoralising to victims and survivors who continue to fight for justice today."

Indo-Asian News Service

"I did not have much work, have been at home for past four years. It's said that failure destroys people. But in my case, it was success that destroyed me."

- Sajid Khan on how his work suffered following the sexual assault allegations